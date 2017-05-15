Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said poor persons in the country are at great risk and the “rats are guarding the cheese” now with Free National Movement as the new government.

In a statement released on Sunday, Mr. Mitchell minced no words reiterating claims of the FNM being back by special foreign interests, adding that there is currently nothing stopping the FNM from doing as they please.

“The road will be difficult because these people in the FNM are especially vicious and vindictive. They have no moral or ethical underpinnings which will prevent them from doing anything that they can get away with. That is the reality. If we get into ‘boo hoo’ and ‘woulda,’ ‘shoulda,’ ‘coulda,’ then we are lost ourselves.

“Politics is not a crying game. It is a competition for power. Power is the only fact. They have it. We want it and need it to govern and protect the poor in this country.

“The rich are now in charge. Eileen Carron, Louis Bacon, Fred Smith, Sarkis Izmerlian. That is the fight now against rich and powerful monied interests.

“The rats are guarding the cheese,” Mr. Mitchell said.

In the lead up to last week’s general election, former Prime Minister Perry Christie warned supporters and Bahamians on what he called special foreign interests that were backing the FNM’s campaign.

Mr. Christie said millions of dollars were spent in what he calls a smear campaign designed to undermine the accomplishments of the PLP.

Mr. Mitchell added that in his opinion there was nothing “revolutionary” about the FNMs landslide victory.

“I have read a lot of rubbish over the past few days since the election from the FNM leadership and its supporters.

“My take on it is this. The FNM and its supporters should not believe their own propaganda.

“The objective reality is that they simply have a mandate to govern for five years. There is nothing revolutionary about their victory or far reaching. They were able to manipulate a population suffering from the ill effects of the economic recession which was never overcome and the turn of clever phrases plus the money of foreign interests to accomplish what they have and the failure of the PLP to correct the problem.

“I say that to PLPs. Let us not get caught up in silly sentimentality, and believe the FNM’s propaganda about ourselves. It is simply rubbish. This is not the second coming, but a simple election victory which can be reversed in five years. Emphasis on ‘can.’ We have got to move quickly though and put this past behind us,” Mr. Mitchell said.

Mr. Mitchell lost his bid to represent the constituency of Fox Hill to the FNM’s Shonel Ferguson, a political newcomer.

He represented the area since 2002.