The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of the Government opposition party (the FNM), and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

Some time back, we covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights. The next major action in this war has involved taking the Government to court. In a series of articles, all will be explained with the details laid out in full.

By P.J. Malone

The reigns of power were so easily wrestled away from its erstwhile masters that one wonders if it is a harbinger of a great era to come or the doom of us all in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Nevertheless, the people of The Bahamas have spoken; there is no doubt as to their wishes and desires for our governance and the future of our country. They have spoken loud and clear for all to hear.

While the landslide victory for the Free National Movement (FNM) carries a strong mandate from the people, know that it is not a license for the Free National Movement Government to behave perilously or at any time to abdicate its responsibility to the Bahamian people.

The FNM party may feel a sense of obligation to the foreign interests that may have helped to get them to their victory. However, any foreign interest demands that are incongruent with the best interest of Bahamians must be wholeheartedly rejected.

First and foremost, an FNM Government is charged with protecting the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and with protecting our country from anyone who works to undermine us.

Nothing has changed. Right and wrong are still right and wrong. The party has made much ado about the purported wrongs of the previous government. Therefore, they have no choice but to uncompromisingly work in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

To you, our new leader, as a man of integrity, you are fully expected to do your heart’s bidding, that is to protect the Commonwealth of The Bahamas from the tricksters.

With the jubilant days and the euphoric nights ahead basking in the triumph of your victory, remember to whom you are beholding. It is not to hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon or Save The Bays, but to the Bahamian people.

It is the Bahamian people whose desires you must keep close to your heart; it is the Bahamian tax-payer whose revenue was be wisely spent and protected from zealots who seek to abuse our system; and it’s the Bahamas reputation and sovereignty you must guard with all your might.

Don’t be fooled for a moment by those who purport to love and support you while working behind your back to pull down that which is now most precious to you—your Bahamaland.

Don’t be fooled for a second by those wolves in sheep clothing donned for the occasion of getting access to the henhouse.

Don’t be fooled for one minute by those charlatans who seek to fool us into believing they wish to protect us while using us toward their personal agendas.

It’s a new dawn and a golden opportunity for you to show everyone better than you can tell them, that you are the bigger man, the leader of us all, the one called to a higher purpose—that of seeking to achieve our best interest, that of protecting the Bahamian people, and that of putting our interests above all else.

Let this victory be a harbinger of the great things to come for the Bahamian people.

Let them know you are nobody’s puppet; you are not here to do their bidding; it’s not about them.

Let them know, as the new lessee of the reigns of power, you are here to ensure that it is not the time for special foreign interests and it never will be in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

You let them know, as you have so often proclaimed, “It’s the people’s time!”