By P.J. Malone

If it had not been for the timidity of the Government of The Bahamas, fashion mogul Peter Nygard would have been able to get his approval by now to rebuild his home on Nygard Cay. Instead, years have gone by since Nygardâ€™s home was mysteriously burned to the ground, and a man, who has given so much to this country, has in turn been kicked in the face.

It was Prime Minister Christie himself who spoke in such glowing terms about how Peter Nygard came to the rescue of Bahamian Junkanoo icon Gus Cooper. In a speech, Christie recounted that it was a Sunday afternoon when the Government of The Bahamas could not marshal its resources in time to help Gus Cooper.

It was discovered that this Bahamian icon had a brain tumor and needed to be airlifted to Miami for immediate surgery. However, the hospital required $250,000, and it was Peter Nygard who came to the rescue.

When he was called, Mr. Nygard didnâ€™t ask any questions. He didnâ€™t say, â€˜when will I get my money backâ€™. A Bahamian was in need, one he had never met; yet, he didnâ€™t hesitate to help.

And what has he gotten in return? The Government failing to come to his rescue in his time of need. The Government of The Bahamas should have sought to assist Peter Nygard in any way they could with the approvals he needed for the rebuilding of his home.

Yes, Save The Bays filed for a judicial review of any Governmentâ€™s decision regarding Mr. Nygard’s rebuilding plans, but the Attorney General should have sought to speed up the judicial review process.

How many years has it been since Mr. Nygardâ€™s home has been maliciously burned down? Mr. Nygard shouldnâ€™t have to wait years to rebuild his home.

Mr. Nygard came to The Bahamas with a good heart and pure intentions seeking to invest in The Bahamas and give as much as he could. He has made the Bahamas his home and Bahamians his friends. The Bahamians have benefited greatly from his benevolence.

Given Nygardâ€™s support of sporting events, his consistent focus on the empowerment of Bahamians through education and advancement, and helping people with medical challenges, he has proven to the nth degree to be a friend to The Bahamas.

The same cannot be said about hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon.

The Government has allowed Mr. Nygard to be abused by Louis Bacon through Save The Bays and have not stood up for Nygard sufficiently.

If the Government used Peter Nygard, they shouldnâ€™t sit idly by and allow people to abuse him. The Government should act on Mr. Nygardâ€™s behalf especially when it is foreign elements who seek to interfere with the process, and especially when these foreign elements have shown that they donâ€™t mean the country any good.

And whatâ€™s worse, Nygard has been victimized because of his support for the Progressive Liberal Party. Itâ€™s one of the reasons Louis Bacon and Save The Bays have attacked Peter Nygard.

Government leaders have allowed themselves to be pushed in a position and to be cowed by dishonest claims and individuals with bad intentions.

Meanwhile, Nygard continues his efforts to give back. Mr. Nygard, in his latest initiative, is seeking to empower young Bahamian women to become entrepreneurs. He has established certain facilities to help them set themselves up to be able to earn money through his fashion business.

Government leaders should stop letting ill-intentioned individuals dictate how the Government should act and prevent them from doing whatâ€™s right. The Government needs to take steps to fix the situation. It is not too late to fix things.

The AG should seek to get the judicial review matter completed so Mr. Nygard could rebuild his home. Otherwise, we are sending the message, â€˜Mr. Nygard, your good efforts are wasted on us because we donâ€™t value youâ€™.

Next, the Government should seek to assist Mr. Nygard in establishing a stem cell research facility that will help Bahamians tremendously. One group has already been given permission to conduct stem cell research in the Bahamas. Why hasnâ€™t Mr. Nygard been granted permission to establish his stem cell research facility?

Prime Minister, real leaders lead and real leaders fix their mistakes.