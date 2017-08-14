The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Would it not be prudent to institute proper regulations of non-profit organisations that accept money from who-knows-where and operate without proper restrictions in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas?

Not too long ago, a QC (Queen’s Council) in the Callenders & Co law office in the Bahamas raised objections to the Registrar General’s Department’s attempts to regulate non-profits. Lester Mortimer, QC claimed that the Registrar General “has no regulatory authority” over non-profits who are not licensed under the Companies Act, as reported in a Tribune article.

What the QC doesn’t appear to understand from his legal-maneuverings argument is that he is sending the following messages whether he intends to or not:

1. When enacting the new law to regulate non-profits, the legislative body didn’t get it right; therefore, we don’t need to align with international standards until those drafting legislation get it exactly right.

2. It is not important that non-profits be regulated; they can continue to do as they please no matter what malfeasance they may possibly be engaged in.

3. Even though it has been reported that my law firm has millions of dollars passing through its client account relating to Save The Bays, Save The Bays, does not have to comply with these—what I consider to be—“unlawful” requests.

4. Yes, I am an attorney in the law firm that benefits greatly from client fees coming from Save The Bays and Louis Bacon; therefore, my arguments can be seen as a conflict of interest, but it doesn’t matter.

5. And yes, putting forth a legal argument that implies that Save The Bays does not have to legally comply with the Registrar General’s Department’s request does suggest that the unusual activities of Save The Bays and the millions of dollars reportedly being given to Save The Bays by their chief funder, Louis Moore Bacon, who is a non-national, should not be questioned in anyway.

Are these really the messages the QC wants to send?

Instead of objecting to the Registrar General’s Department’s request because the suggested legal fixes were not enacted, how about acting in good faith? How about showing one’s commitment to that which is in the best interest of the country and cooperating with the efforts to raise our standards above those who are operating like a banana republic?

Are those objecting to the Registrar General’s Department’s requests suggesting that it is unreasonable for our governing body to ensure proper oversight over organisations demonstrating unregulated free reign heretofore?

Is it unreasonable to request organisations to share,

• Their organisation’s purpose?

• Their organisation’s objective?

• Their organisation’s activities?

• The identity of persons who control or direct the activities of the organisation, including senior officers, directors, and trustees?

• The annual financial statements and records that show and explain transactions within and outside the Bahamas?

• The annual financial statements and records that show that monies have been used in a manner consistent with the organisation’s objective and activities?

• The source of gross annual income of the organisation?

It was reported that the Department, the Regulator, is engaged in a cleanup exercise; it wants to ensure compliance with legal obligations and enhance oversight of the sector.

The Tribune article discussing it reads, “Besides determining NPOs’ status and ensuring funds are being properly used, the Registrar General said its actions were also designed to ensure the Bahamas met its international obligations to prevent domestic entities from being used for money laundering and terrorism financing.”

We would think that everyone would consider this to be important! Cause, how do we know that organisations receiving millions of dollars are not engaged in money laundering?

So, how ‘bout our learned QCs show more commitment to principles instead of legal technicalities? That way we can all ensure that the Commonwealth of the Bahamas is always being managed in a way that is in the best interest of Bahamians.