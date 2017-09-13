The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

By P.J. Malone

From the time of its inception, Save The Bays appeared to be an organization focused on attack, obstruction and ridicule as opposed to becoming Government partners with sincere efforts to assist in the protection of the natural resources of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

There is so much more Save The Bays could’ve contributed to the health and well-being of The Bahamas had they had a different focus.

Even if a climate-change denier, no one can deny that the series of severe storms and record-breaking disasters around the world are signaling some kind of shift on our planet that is having significant consequences for us all.

These events represented a major opportunity for Save The Bays to focus their efforts on more positive contributions combating the effects of climate change as opposed to focusing their efforts on unjustly attacking fashion mogul Peter Nygard at the behest of Save The Bays funder hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon.

But let’s not belabor that point. Any fair-minded individual would agree that Peter Nygard has been unjustly attacked by Louis Bacon, Fred Smith and their Save The Bays cohorts likely for their own personal agenda.

Here’s a thought: How about Save The Bays become problem solvers instead of mischief makers?

How about finding solutions to the environmental challenges beachfront property owners face?

If they are legitimately interested in ‘saving the bays’ of The Bahamas, they wouldn’t continuously attack one individual for doing what everyone else is doing. They would find a solution to the challenges they all face.

When Fred Smith was taken to court for putting up a 15-foot structure extending 200 feet and thus creating a new beach from Bahamian land in the ocean at his beachfront home in Grand Bahama and accused of causing environmental damage, he stated:

“With global warming, everywhere along the coast of Grand Bahama, the sea level has been rising and causing erosion. Everywhere the sea level is rising; you can’t up and blame me for the coastal erosion at Smith’s Point.”

Yet, Fred Smith, Save The Bays and their cohorts maliciously attacked Peter Nygard for building a groyne a quarter of the size of Fred Smith’s groyne. Supposedly Peter Nygard’s groyne is not okay to do and Fred Smith’s groyne is okay to do.

How about this: How about Save The Bays work toward solutions that will make the groyne unnecessary to build in the first place. And how about Save The Bays focus their efforts on helping the general public mitigate against and protect themselves from the effects of global warming and climate change.

In order to truly save the bays, protect the Bahamas and protect the Bahamian people, the following is needed:

• A series of educational forums—or ‘fora’ if you prefer—to educate the Bahamian public on climate change, it’s impact, and mitigation strategies.

• A comprehensive plan of action for protecting Bahamian resources

• Practical solutions to helping Bahamians protect themselves from the effects of climate change in the face of severe storms.

So this is an opportunity for Save The Bays to choose to now become Problem-Solvers instead of the mischief-makers they have been over the years.

This is certainly more beneficial to The Bahamas and a far more productive way of spending Bacon’s millions that he gives to Save The Bays, don’t you think?