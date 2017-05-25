The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

The Prime Minister should not allow those individuals who were his purveyors of doom during his most vulnerable time to set his agenda.

It is believed that the average man on the street supports Prime Minister Hubert Minnis because he is perceived to be a ‘man of the people’ and fair in his dealings.

He has also been described as a man with a conscience and one who operates on the basis of wisdom and particular instincts.

Well, let’s put this to the test. Let’s see if he can stand up to those who will seek to sway him to work toward their own agenda. Let’s see the extent to which Prime Minister Minnis will continue to operate as a fair man in the face of their selfish objectives.

During many months of wrangling over the leadership of the Free National Movement (FNM) political party, people in the FNM, who were aligned with hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, were opposed to Dr. Minnis’ leadership of the FNM; instead, they were supporting Loretta Butler Turner for the leadership.

While Dr. Minnis at the time had the support of the Executive Council and Central Council of the FNM, there were a number of individuals who felt he could not win the Government for the party. This includes Tribune principals, who published an editorial last April opining that Dr. Hubert Minis could not win the General Elections and become Prime Minister.

These purveyors of doom were all supporters of Louis Bacon and Save the Bays. In fact, prominent leaders within Save The Bays castigated Dr. Minnis and said all manner of negative things against him and his leadership.

Now that Dr. Hubert Minnis has become Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, all of them have become very obsequious and are sneaking around begging for political favors.

Since the Prime Minister knows who these individuals are and the dirty tricks they all played, we do not expect him to allow these dirty tricks to continue, since ‘to be forewarned is to be forearmed’.

Honorable Prime Minister, if you are in fact a fair man, we would expect this fairness, this sense of conscience to continue and be demonstrated in your judgments and decision-making. We would expect every investor, local or foreign, to be given the respect they deserve. We would expect you to not bend to the personal agendas of those that do not have the best interest of the country at heart.

Mr. Prime Minister, you must know of the injustices meted out to fashion mogul Peter Nygard; you are no stranger to injustices as you have suffered injustices by certain individuals including Save The Bays’ individuals who are now looking for favors.

We call on you, sir, to examine the facts and look at the unjust ways Peter Nygard has been treated in this country he has called home for over 30 years.

After suffering the tragedy of his home mysteriously burning down, Peter Nygard has sought to rebuild his home and has been unsuccessful for eight years now. Imagine suffering such a tragedy and not being able to rebuild your home for so many years. At every turn, Peter Nygard was blocked by the mean spiritedness and evil ways of many in Save The Bays, who have supported and worked on behalf of Louis Bacon over the years.

Mean spiritedness has run amok in our system with Save The Bays and their attorney and Director, Fred Smith. They have abused our court systems for their own selfish motives. When you look at the accusations they have made against Peter Nygard, it is obvious that they singled him out for their mistreatment especially when you look at their own acts of building groynes and excavating the seabed.

That is not the message that we want to send to the world. We do not want to give the impression that individuals who are kind and generous, and who help to meet the needs of our people, are maligned and mistreated. You must show the world that you will continue to stand up against unfair treatment against Bahamians and non-Bahamians alike.

You said, “It’s the people’s time!” Well, the people of the Bahamas want Mr. Nygard, who has been their friend helping many of them in need for decades, to receive the permission that he needs to rebuild.

Demonstrate to the Bahamian people how much you believe in fairness and justice and grant Peter Nygard permission to rebuild his home.

Like you said, it’s the people’s time. That includes Peter Nygard, unless you are wanting to send the message that permanent residents don’t count.

We are looking to you to continue to be fair.