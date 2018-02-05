Another homicide investigation in the capital as police are asking the public’s help for any information which can assist in solving a shooting incident which has left an adult male dead.

Shortly after 11:00pm Saturday, a male went into the southern police station with a gunshot to his body and reported that he was in his vehicle at the junction of East Street and Brougham Street, when he was approached by two men armed with firearms.

The men demanded his vehicle. He declined and as he was driving off, one of two the men fired a shot at him. Paramedics assisted the male to hospital and a short time later, he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.