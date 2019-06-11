Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Sunday night which has left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly before 9:00 pm, a man was standing in front of a home on Price Street, Nassau Village, when he was approached by occupants of a vehicle, who opened fire on him, hitting him about the body before speeding away.

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the injured man; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are also investigating reports on a robbery which took place at the Prince Charles branch of Commonwealth Bank yesterday. According to reports, three masked men broke into the Bank around 4:00 am yesterday. They reportedly cut into an area of the ATM Deposit Box and made good their escape with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigations are ongoing.