POLICE PROBE HOMICIDE AND BANK ROBBERY

Posted on 11 June 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Police on New Providence are investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Sunday night which has left an adult male dead.

According to reports, shortly before 9:00 pm, a man was standing in front of a home on Price Street, Nassau Village, when he was approached by occupants of a vehicle, who opened fire on him, hitting him about the body before speeding away.  

Paramedics were called to the scene and attempted to revive the injured man; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are also investigating reports on a robbery which took place at the Prince Charles branch of  Commonwealth Bank yesterday. According to reports, three  masked men broke into the Bank around 4:00 am yesterday. They reportedly cut into an area of the ATM Deposit Box and made  good their escape with an undetermined amount of cash.

Investigations are ongoing.

