By P.J. Malone

For a while now the Save The Bays (STB) cohorts have been making a mockery of the democracy of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to fulfill their own agendas.

Have we forgotten we are a democratic nation? Our democracy, as described by Merriam-Webster dictionary, “government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation usually involving periodically held free elections”, should not be allowed to be subjected to the manipulations executed by the STB cohorts.

Here is the message we the people need to send these offenders:

First of all, the Progressive Liberal Party was elected to govern our country through a free and fair election process. You cannot decide that because you are politically opposed to the PLP you will do everything in your power to bring them down. In a democracy, you have no choice but to abide by the people’s choice, otherwise the people will suffer in the chaos that ensues.

Second, you cannot make yourself the arbiter in the affairs you so conveniently happen to choose deciding who is guilty of what infractions and who is not. The Bahamian people did not elect you, appoint you, or assign to you absolute power of judging or determining who is deemed worthy and unworthy of your surveillance.

Third, you are not allowed to use our country’s court systems and resources to fight your patron’s enemies wrecking our democracy in the process. This is an abominable notion and must stop.

Finally, anyone that seeks to impair our governing system and using such deleterious methods cannot possibly love the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and call themselves its citizens. As such, we do not wish such persons intent on destroying our nation to be a part of us.

Lest we doubt their ruinous intent, let’s review:

Their application to the courts for a judicial review of the Government’s actions with respect to certain “unauthorized activities” around Clifton Bay is bogus. Otherwise, they would have taken some kind of similar action with respect to hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon’s ‘unauthorized activities’ around Clifton Bay.

It was publically announced in the Senate that Bacon did not have the permits for excavating the seabed and building a marina at his home; and the Free National Movement members themselves admitted to granting Bacon (during their administration) the requisite permits after the fact.

No one believes for a second that STB is serious about their supposed environmental cause. Otherwise, explain to us why they didn’t address ‘the mote in their own eye’?

Their lawsuit against Members of Parliament for supposedly breeching their rights to privacy was another spurious act. And for what? To object to their public information being discussed in Parliament? We all know by now that their organization’s financial information is deemed public by the United States Treasury Department because they made their organization a United States Treasury 501(c)(3). Interfering with our parliamentary privilege for their personal agenda is a very serious matter and we shouldn’t take it lightly.

Their most disturbing act is misrepresenting the facts—some may call it lying—to the Inter American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) reporting that they were in fear for their lives. They allegedly used information that they likely knew was false to get the Commission to act on their petition.

The IACHR acted on that false information and granted their petition mandating our Government act to protect them, and in so doing, put us in the league of countries with rogue governments who kidnap, torture, and kill its citizens.

This sham petition that these individuals filed has damaged our reputation around the world.

We should not take kindly to our democracy being played with for their personal agenda and most especially when the personal agenda is one of a foreigner’s.

A Reminder:

In a democracy, “the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised directly by them or by their elected agents under a free electoral system” (excerpt from definition of ‘democracy’ in dictionary.com).

So what are we going to do about these offenders’ wanton disregard of our democracy and the threats to our Commonwealth that are confronting us?