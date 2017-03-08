By P.J. Malone

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard is a victim of a massive conspiracy by hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon; and the court system in The Bahamas has been abused by Bacon and his representatives to execute it.

The entire case against fashion mogul Peter Nygard was a set-up from the very beginning.

On Tuesday, March 7th, a Judge declared that Nygard was in contempt of court for clearing sand out of his marina even though he had a Government permit to do so.

Let’s look closely at the set-up.

The Set-Up Part I

Consider that several years ago, a real estate agent representing Peter Nygard’s “neighbour” approached Nygard wanting to buy Nygard’s property located in Lyford Cay in The Bahamas.

Reflect on the fact that when Nygard told the agent “no”, the real estate agent told Nygard that his neighbour will get his property “one way or another”.

Think about the fact that Nygard’s immediate neighbour in Lyford Cay, Louis Bacon, started purchasing the surrounding estates a few months later and ended up owning 6 estates along the road leading to Peter Nygard’s property—which is surrounded by water on 3 sides.

Note that not too long after that, Bacon put up a gate on the road at the beginning of his properties that they sometimes locked blocking Nygard from accessing his property; the matter had to be taken to court to restore Nygard’s access rights to his own property.

Weigh the fact that the Executive Director of the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association was allegedly caught on tape admitting that they were supposedly trying to help Bacon get rid of Nygard and that she was working to make sure Nygard “never sold another blouse again”.

Acknowledge for a moment that certain individuals were allegedly caught on tape admitting that they were allegedly working for Bacon and seeking to find young ladies—whether the ladies knew Nygard or not—to make up stories of sexual exploitation against Mr. Nygard.

Contemplate that failing these initial attempts to destroy Mr. Nygard, Louis Bacon helped to establish the Save The Bays organization that is supposed to be an environmental group and that has United States Treasury 501(c)3 status, but is, self-admittedly, a political action group operating in The Bahamas.

Recognize that Save The Bays was ostensibly formed with the full intent from day one to obstruct any efforts of Peter Nygard and to frustrate the Progressive Liberal Party Government of The Bahamas.

A Massive Conspiracy

It is also important to note that Save The Bays Director and attorney Fred Smith is a self-professed supporter of the opposition party to the Government of The Bahamas and has considered running on their ticket in a General Election; he has orchestrated a number of moves against the present Government of The Bahamas: from running political ads against them on behalf of Save The Bays to making questionable allegations to international human rights organizations that have caused The Bahamas to be listed on human rights list along with rogue nations that kidnap, torture and kill its citizens.

It has been clear through all of Fred Smith and Save The Bays’ actions that their aim, on behalf of Louis Bacon, was to attack and destroy ‘two for the price of one’—the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Mr. Peter Nygard.

Shortly after Save The Bays formation, (using the name of their former group—The Coalition to Save Clifton) they took the PLP Government to court under the guise of a Judicial Review. However, the judicial review only pertained to matters concerning Mr. Nygard’s property—though they also threw into the judicial review application attorney Keod Smith’s community project of rebuilding a damaged dock at Jaws Beach.

The Ultimate Set-Up

There was one problem with this move by Save The Bays and is at the crux of the set-up against Nygard: In addition to Government entities being listed as respondents in the judicial review case, they included as respondents Peter Nygard and Keod Smith—two private individuals no way employed by the Government of The Bahamas.

Any first-year law student can tell you that something is wrong with this picture.

Why?

Here are a few definitions of Judicial Review:

The Legal dictionary:

“The power of courts of law to review the actions of the executive and legislative branches is called judicial review.”

Dictionary.com

“The power of a court to adjudicate the constitutionality of the laws of a government or the acts of a government official.”

Encyclopedia Britannica

“Judicial review, power of the courts of a country to examine the actions of the legislative, executive, and administrative arms of the government and to determine whether such actions are consistent with the constitution.”

In all the research conducted, I have yet to see one mention of private citizens or individuals undergoing judicial reviews. The very nature of a judicial review makes it a review of a public entity.

I’m sure the instituting of the judicial review process was never meant for one group of individuals to take power unto themselves to abuse the system to carry out a personal vendetta against one man.

Yet that’s what has happened and allowed to happen.

The Set-Up Executed

So, in 2013, Fred Smith and Save The Bays proceeded to take Nygard to court in a judicial review (that even sounds ridiculous) in their attempts to aid Louis Bacon in his personal vendetta against Mr. Nygard. But without even addressing the inappropriateness of this move, there are several other motions that the Judge decided to deal with first.

One such move was an application by Fred Smith to have the court “jail” Mr. Nygard for clearing sand out of his marina—so his boat doesn’t get stuck—even though he had a Government permit to do so.

If you want to put someone in jail for doing that with a Government permit, either you have a personal agenda or you are plain crazy.

To add insult to injury, Fred Smith reasons that Mr. Nygard is causing damage to Jaws Beach, which is hundreds of feet away from Mr. Nygard’s property.

Here’s the thing: If Save The Bays and Fred Smith really believed that, and they don’t have a personal agenda, and they care so much about jaws beach, why didn’t they issue an injunction against the Lyford Cay company that dredges sand from the jaws beach channel and stop them from dredging during their judicial review? For that matter, why didn’t they include the Lyford Cay company in their judicial review?

Instead, they issued an injunction against Peter Nygard to stop him from moving sand from his marina.

It just doesn’t make sense that removing sand right next to jaws beach wasn’t a problem for Save The Bays but moving sand out of a marina hundreds of feet away is a problem for Save The Bays. It smacks of a diabolical set-up!

The Context

There are a number of questions and or concerns about the contempt case, but first the context:

When someone has a challenge with their marina filling up with sand, it’s an ongoing problem. That is why you have to remove the sand on a regular basis. I suspect that is why the Lyford Cay company does it every year.

If the Ministry of Works can grant Lyford Cay permission to clear out the sand from the jaws beach channel that would block their boats, why would someone stop the Ministry of Works from granting the same permission to Mr. Nygard to clear out the sand from his marina that would block his boat?

If it is necessary to maintain a marina in that way on a regular basis, why didn’t the courts deal with the judicial review in a timely manner? From 2013 to 2017, they have not dealt with the judicial review and so Mr. Nygard is expected to allow the sand to pile up in his marina until they are good and ready to address it? Is Mr. Nygard expected not to make use of his marina for 4 years?

Fruit From The Poisonous Tree

So that’s how you got a contempt hearing against Mr. Nygard for clearing out his marina with a Government permit in a judicial review case that should not have included him to begin with—a new meaning of fruit from the poisonous tree.

Mr. Nygard’s attorneys had previously made this order to the courts to remove the injunction, which was obviously rejected:

“An Order vacating the injunction granted on the 13th day of June, 2013 on the basis that the 5th Respondent [Nygard] is no[t] amenable to Judicial Review in that the said Respondent is not a person or body which performs public duties or functions. Therefore the injunction is fundamentally flawed and unsustainable in Law. The Applicant had not legal right to make a Judicial Review application pursuant to Order 53 (3) of the Rules of the Supreme Court.

“The Injunction granted against the 5th Respondent should be vacated on the grounds that the 5th Respondent is not a public officer or body nor is he under any public duty or function.

“The 5th Respondent claims damages, as he has suffered damages as a result of this unnecessary and ill conceived action. He has been put to legal expenses to prove that he is not a public officer against whom Judicial Review should lie.”

If Mr. Nygard was included as a respondent in a judicial review, something that makes no legal sense and it was allowed to happen, did Nygard even stand a chance in this hearing in which he was found guilty?

Why would such a case be allowed to go on under such flawed circumstances?

The use of millions of dollars to tie up the Supreme courts of The Bahamas in various judicial reviews and contempt applications brought against a number of people, including certain proceedings brought against the Prime Minister himself and members of his cabinet, is an absurdity. It is baffling to members of the government, members of the judiciary, and members of the public who have grown extremely weary of the shenanigans of Save The Bays.

This has never happened before in the history of The Bahamas.

The details of the case, to be continued…