The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of the Government opposition party (the FNM), and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

By P.J. Malone

Can fashion mogul Peter Nygard really win against such a continuous onslaught of attacks and dirty tactics from hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon? Bacon has refused a truce so what’s a person to do?

In a previous article, I asked the question, ‘what would you do if it happened to you’ with respect to all of the attacks Louis Bacon and his Save The Bays operatives have unfairly launched against Peter Nygard.

Well, there are only two real choices: Fight back or don’t fight back, but which is the best choice?

Many of us can probably remember as kids growing up getting conflicting instructions from our parents, relatives, and school authorities on what to do if another child hits you.

Lots of parents tell their children to hit the child back. Others tell their children to report the child to the teacher.

The thing is, society has taught us that while the proper thing, or the socially correct thing, to do in such situations is to report them to the authorities, society is also the one that labels individuals who don’t fight back as wimps or weak or cowards.

Why such a pedantic discussion of this issue? Well, to look at what the options are if faced with such a nightmare.

People fight back even when they don’t want to fight back because nobody wants to be called a coward. I think it is fair to say that in most cases, it is almost instinctual for people to fight back if only out of sheer anger.

The real question is, how does one fight back?

One of the first things Peter Nygard did in fighting back was to take Louis Bacon to court for denying him access to his own property—Nygard Cay. However, that only escalated things.

Bacon took his attacks against Peter Nygard to the next level.

Nygard’s experiences went from serious challenges to nightmarish events. His home was mysteriously burned down, Bacon operatives were out there trying to find ‘girls’ to lie on him, based on recordings of their efforts, and then the whole Bobo and Toggie affair where they, Bacon’s operatives, tried to create an attempted murder plot to pin on Mr. Nygard.

In all fairness to the discussion, Mr. Nygard did attempt to fight back by putting Bacon’s character on display for all to see. He tried to get the public to see Louis Bacon for who he really is.

However, Mr. Nygard likely never imagined that Louis Bacon was prepared to spend millions and millions on his efforts to destroy him. And unfortunately for Mr. Nygard, his efforts to fight back were like bringing a knife to a gunfight.

There are several court documents of recordings revealing the various ‘gunfight-like’ plans involving Bacon operatives to find people to tell lies about Mr. Nygard, whether it’s recruiting young ladies to falsely accuse Mr. Nygard of sexual assault or enlisting the help of Bobo and Toggie to falsely accuse Mr. Nygard of attempted murder.

Then to hide their actions or suppress any articles revealing their actions, Bacon’s representatives have threatened lawsuits against certain news outlets and have in essence silenced most of the press with respect to anything written that was not favourable to him.

In this fight against Peter Nygard, Bacon and his operatives continuously go overboard and to the extreme to come out on top.

How do you fight such an individual who is apparently prepared to go down in the gutter, tell lies, make up stories, falsely accuse you of plotting murder, and spend millions to destroy you?

What’s a person to do?