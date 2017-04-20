Residents in Marsh Harbour, Abaco now have a new state-of-the-art healthcare centre to call their own.

The new healthcare centre was commissioned yesterday by Prime Minister Perry Christie.

Mr. Christie said the healthcare centre is “a tremendous accomplishment which brings us, as a nation, one giant step closer to the realization of our vision for Bahamian healthcare”.

A few weeks before the projected roll out of National Health Insurance’s (NHI) primary healthcare, Mr. Christie said the government has placed a renewed emphasis on this effort as it continues to move forward with fundamental health reforms.

The healthcare centre sits on a 32,000 square foot property which the prime minister said should be considered the crown jewel of Abaco’s health clinics, stretching from Moore’s Island and Sandy Point up to those in the northern part of the island.

Mr. Christie assured Abaconians that the deficiencies in the country’s health system will soon be corrected.

“Within these hallowed halls that we now dedicate to the service of the Bahamian people, doctors, nurses and support staff, will dispense the highest quality care with professionalism and compassion. In the event of a medical emergency, the facility is equipped to stabilize patients prior to referral to a tertiary facility, such as the Princess Margaret Hospital in New Providence or the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama. Dental care, maternal and child health services, ambulatory care and other primary care services based out of this healthcare centre will be upgraded as a new emphasis on patient-centered care is applied at every point of contact between healthcare providers and patients,” Mr. Christie said.

“The Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre has also been designed to respond to the most challenging public health issues of our day. Globalization and advances in modern transportation has brought the world to our doorstep. The Bahamas, like other nations around the world, is forced to consider the impact of pandemic and trans-national infections. This facility not only allows for surveillance of select communicable diseases, but also for rapid response and containment of serious infectious diseases, increasing the capacities of public health services on the island,” he said.

The prime minister noted that construction of the new state-of-the-art facility did not come without its challenges.

“But this facility stands today as a testament that we as Bahamians have the wherewithal needed to overcome any obstacle and make our Bahamaland a better, brighter place to live. Across the length and breadth of our archipelago, a profound transformation is reshaping our delivery of healthcare. This transformation is being realized by the steady progress that we are achieving in every area of our public health system; progress that we celebrate today with the commissioning of the Marsh Harbour Healthcare Centre,” Mr. Christie said.

Meantime, the primary care phase of NHI is expected before the end of the month.