By P.J. Malone

In a previous article “Lifting The Veil of The Conspiracy”, information was presented concerning the conspiracy of a number of individuals to attack and defame fashion mogul Peter Nygard with the recorded stated intent of destroying his business, his reputation, and chasing him from The Bahamas.

Mr. Nygard had hired a Scotland Yard Detective to work undercover to discover who the individuals were attempting to destroy him and to get to the bottom of the attacks against him. The Detective issued a sworn statement (a part of court documents) of his investigation outlining all of his discoveries—verified by secret recordings—of his conversations with several individuals involved in the conspiracy against Mr. Nygard.

As a result of these recorded conversations admitting to an elaborate scheme to defame Peter Nygard, charges were filed with the investigative evidence and secret recordings submitted to the courts.

Among those accused in the 2012 case that involved allegations of extortion and intentional libel were hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, a prominent attorney, a former FNM Minister of the Environment, and former or current Executive Director of the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association (LCPOA).

Based on court documents, the Detective revealed the following about the Lyford Cay Executive:

“She explained in great detail how the Property Owners Association is trying to get rid of Peter Nygard… She did not want Nygard to know she was working on this plan to get rid of him. She had hired someone to covertly film underwater, around Nygard Cay for evidence of dredging—they had found none.

“She too was encouraging [blank] to find a girl to make a “complaint” against Nygard of sexual misconduct—she was so intent on this that she said she wanted to make sure that Nygard ‘could not sell another blouse anywhere in the world’.

“MB admitted that other Lyford Cay residents had broken environmental rules but they were only interested in Nygard.”

The Detective’s sworn statement continues to report on his alleged recorded discussions with the Lyford Cay Executive.

“She advised us that LCPOA had hired Louis Bacon’s Bahamian lawyer [blank] to assist them in their objectives of attacking Nygard. They had also a champion in [blank] the current Minister of the Environment in the Bahamian government….

“[Lyford Cay Executive] provided a bundle of documents including, amongst press cuttings and letters, aerial/satellite images of Nygard Cay, a document containing confidential information from the [blank] in The Bahamas, obtained by [blank] and a copy of a contract between LCPOA and a Bahamian PR company to monitor and manage press relating to Nygard. Her aim, she stated to get rid of Nygard from the island.”

The Scotland Yard Detective also alleged the following about ‘Louis Bacon and LCPOA’s lawyer’—taken from sworn affidavit in the court case:

“He spoke passionately and at length about bringing Nygard’s empire down. [Blank] told [Blank] that he wanted to find a girl to say she was abused by Nygard. [Blank’ also said that if she was given $10,000 to make a statement that she was raped, that would enable him to serve a writ. He spoke at length about his relationship with [Blank] the Minister for the Environment and how he was trying to put pressure on Nygard.”

The Detective concludes this part of his report with this statement:

“In conclusion there appears to be significant evidence from the recordings I made, together with other information I received that there is a conspiracy by many to defame Peter Nygard.”

“The Detective alleged this revelation about the Lawyer being discussed: “

[Blank] is recorded offering to pay $10,000 to a girl to make a false allegation of serious sexual abuse. He was in conversation with [Blank].”

The Detective who conducted this investigation into the conspiracy to destroy Mr. Nygard is a decorated retired Detective Inspector from the Metropolitan Police, New Scotland Yard, Broadway, London, with 33 years experience as a Scotland Yard Detective who also specialized in the investigation of international organized crime and terrorism.

As for the goings on with the Lyford Cay association executive, if the Executive Director could collude in such a way and allegedly engage in such a scheme to destroy Peter Nygard on a whim, imagine what she could seek to do to others.

Other Lyford Cay residents should be very afraid that they could be next.