Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell yesterday charged that the Chinese government has no ownership of The Bahamas and negated the video clip of the U.S. based Fox News as a “tissue of lies”.

The Fox News commentator, Evan Siegfried, who in a response to Mr. Mitchell identified himself as a guest on Fox News Radio, disseminated fake news concerning Chinese and U.S. investments in The Bahamas.

“There is a bit of disinformation going around via a video with a commentator from Fox News making several assertions which are false, malicious and just plain silly,” Mr. Mitchell said during a press conference.

“The assertions are that the United States has pulled out investments in The Bahamas and that the Chinese own The Bahamas and its government.”

He further went on to clarify investments and investors that currently invest in The Bahamas which includes both U.S. investors as well as Chinese investors, as the commentator in the video is alleged to have stated that the United States government pulled out from investing in The Bahamas after the Great Recession.

“The Fox News commentator is obviously suffering from a very serious problem of ignorance.

“First, the United States as a government does invest in private sector projects in countries. U.S. investors, private citizens and corporations, continue to be by far the largest foreign investors in The Bahamas.

“Secondly, the Chinese government has no hold on The Bahamas or the government of The Bahamas. That is nonsense and patent rubbish,” Mr. Mitchell said.

Mr. Mitchell went on to explain the Chinese affiliation with The Bahamas while indicating that they [the Chinese] are capable of giving their own explanation.

“The Chinese government is perfectly able to speak for itself, but there is no evidence that China has any hegemonic designs on The Bahamas.

“The China Export Import Bank has financed commercial projects in The Bahamas and at present, all loans are being serviced on normal commercial terms.

“The Bahamas itself is not involved in any way shape or form in any geo-political contest between larger countries.

“Any attempt to drag us into such contests is also false and malicious,” Mr. Mitchell said.

While defending the need to have for foreign investments in the country, Mr. Mitchell also stated that the timing of the video is questionable, encouraging the Free National Movement (FNM) to also separate themselves from it by whatever means, as the Progressive Liberal Party has done.

“We need work for our people. We need investment for our development.

“Like the United States, we are an open country and welcome investments from any lawful source.

“The timing of the statement from Fox News is designed to influence the general election. Patriotic Bahamians of goodwill all see through this tissue of lies.

“The FNM should separate themselves from it, or be tarred with being supporters of anti- Bahamian and anti-patriotic actions,” Mr. Mitchell said.

Siegfried Responds to Mitchell

Following Mr. Mitchell’s press conference, Mr. Siegfried responded to Mr. Mitchell’s comments on his blog claiming that they are false and he was a guest on Fox News Radio, not an employee of the organization.

“Fred Mitchell’s desperate and confusing press conference earlier was a clear demonstration that not only is the Bahamas plagued with less than scrupulous government ministers, but incompetent ones as well,” Mr. Siegfried said.

He also expressed that he is not trying to influence today’s general election, but he was only stating established facts that Mr. Mitchell has been unable to rebut.

However, in response, Mr. Mitchell said instead of Mr. Siegfried admitting that he was totally wrong, misguided and malicious, “he doubles down in ignorance and irrelevancies.”

“He should stay out of Bahamian politics,” Mr. Mitchell said. “It is none of his business.”

He also indicated that it is fascinating that the FNM has not dissociated itself from Mr. Siegfried’s malicious remarks.

“The response of the radio talk show guest sounded awfully like the talking points of Fred Smith Q C, Save The Bays, who use Louis Bacon’s money and the FNM who benefits from the nonsense that was published,” Mr. Mitchell said.

“I stand by every word in my original statement. Mr. Siegfried butt out.”