By P.J. Malone

When you look at the facts of the entire Clifton matter, you can’t help but get the sense that the entire campaign against fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been carefully orchestrated and executed at every turn—by Save The Bays, their cohorts, and hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon’s representatives—to achieve the ultimate goal of destroying Peter Nygard.

First there was the easement battle, which occurred essentially over Mr. Nygard being denied access to his property by Bacon’s locked gates on the easement road leading to Nygard’s property.

Then the mysterious fire happened that burned down Nygard’s home in Lyford Cay.

The thing that I am curious about is the sequence of events following Nygard’s requests to the Government for approvals to rebuild his home after the fire.

Let’s go back and look.

If you recall, there was an initial case filed before the courts in 2012 by Mr. Nygard naming a number of individuals who were accused of being involved in a conspiracy against him and involved extortion.

The court document revealed that they were accused of orchestrating a three-point strategy:

1. “To gradually cut off land access to Nygard Cay at the front gates and more specifically, by erecting a restrictive gate on the Lyford Cay roadway. Mary Braithwaite authorized Bacon to build on my easement, completely blocking access to Nygard Cay…

2. “To cause the government city planning department to stop all Nygard Cay re-construction after a fire in November of 2010 and in fact, even before the fire, to encourage government officials to tear down Nygard Cay after 20 years…

3. “To poison the good name of Nygard in Lyford Cay community, in Bahamas and in North America. In fact Mary Braithwaite is on record saying that she doesn’t want another garment to be sold by Nygard anywhere in the world…”

The document states that Mr. Nygard hired a retired Detective Inspector of the Metropolitan Police, New Scotland Yard, United Kingdom to “identify the person or persons responsible for an apparent unlawful conspiracy to damage me and my business.”

The Scotland Yard Detective was able to gather recorded evidence that revealed a number of things concerning the accused individuals. In his sworn statement in the court documents the Detective declared, “It has been clearly stated by many of those named that their intent is to force Nygard from The Bahamas, by whatever means, because they appeared not to like Nygard or did not approve of his lifestyle.

The Detective said this of the then Executive Director of the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association (LCPOA):

“She admitted in a recorded conversation that she wants to get rid of Peter Nygard not only from Lyford Cay but from The Bahamas where he is a resident. She also admitted to arranging for secret reports on and photographs of Nygard Cay. She and JF have discussed finding a ‘girl’ to say she was abused by Nygard. The purpose was to ensure that Nygard ‘…could not sell another blouse anywhere in the world’.

The Detective states the findings of his investigation:

“An investigation uncovered a deliberate effort by F, his associates, and a number of individuals at Lyford Cay, to force Peter Nygard from his home by means of a professional campaign of seemingly fabricated complaint and groundless accusation.”

Obviously, their efforts failed. ‘If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again.’

Did the failure of their plan cause them to formulate a new strategy that resulted in the formation of Save The Bays (2013) whose sole purpose appears to be to destroy Peter Nygard?

How else would you explain that they are wasting tax payers money to take the Government to court over Nygard’s building of a groyne when Fred Smith also built a groyne, and over Nygard’s moving sand from his marina when Lyford Cay moves sand from the Jaws Beach channel every year? And with respect to Bacon excavating the seabed to build a marina without approvals, there is radio silence from Save The Bays.

How do you explain it?