The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

If we didn’t know any better, we would swear that the new Administration is hell-bent on destroying our Commonwealth.

Apparently, Sarkis Izmirlian has demanded that our new Government place a moratorium on the sale process of the Baha Mar development. He has released a press release with his demands and the new Administration is supposedly silent on the matter as reported by several news outlets.

Are they even considering that?

Is the new Minnis Administration actually thinking about disrupting a sale because Izmirlian has demanded it? Are they considering sending the message to all developers the world over, ‘hey, it doesn’t matter what agreements are signed by one Government, it can be changed by any new Government; so don’t bother even seeking to invest your money in The Bahamas’.

That’s the message investors would get, loud and clear.

This move to appease Izmirlian would certainly destroy our Commonwealth. It’s not about Baha Mar. It’s about the action of serving the agenda of Sarkis Izmirlian.

If every major move that impacts the future of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas are actions that benefit foreign interests like hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and his personal vendettas, and developer Sarkis Izmirlian’s and his selfish agenda, clearly the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is in dire straits.

Who is Sarkis Izmirlian to demand anything of us? Isn’t he the one who tried to go to the state of Delaware in the United States to declare bankruptcy so that he could stiff many Bahamian workers and companies of millions in owed payments and fees?

Like Louis Bacon, clearly Izmirlian has demonstrated his lack of concern for Bahamians and our country’s best interest. Sarkis Izmirlian has no right to call for anything to be done publicly. Whatever interests he has with respect to investments in The Bahamas, he should discuss with the appropriate Governmental agencies.

How dare he make any public demands of our Government? Our Government is there to serve the interests of the Bahamian people and not the private agendas of Sarkis Izmirlian and Louis Bacon.

In the Tribune article, “Govt: No Reply Yet To Izmirlian’s Plea” it stated the following:

“The Christie administration released the heads of agreement—which detailed many concessions given to the property—with Baha Mar and the government at the end of April.

“The Free National Movement government released the heads of terms between the Export Import Bank of China (CEXIM), China State Construction and the government last week.

“Asked about the documents last Thursday, Attorney General Carl Bethel told The Tribune that ‘there is nothing that calls for renegotiation. There is nothing particularly unusual in the documents.’”

To the new Administration, I guess you are learning the hard way. Campaigning is one thing. Governing is another. Yet, you really shouldn’t go around making statements about what the previous Government did without knowing all of the facts.

Why? Because you should know better; plain and simple: It makes you appear disingenuous or ignorant or both. Or worse, given the noise in the market by Izmirlian, it makes you appear as if you were in league with him in attacking the former Government.

Now it appears as if you owe him something and don’t want to pay the piper. That’s how Izmirlian is making you look.

A word to the wise, don’t ever ask the Pied Piper to come to town and do you any favors; cause when it comes time to pay, you have to pay the Piper or suffer the consequences.

Now we have a situation with a foreigner publicly making demands of our Government that is not in the best interest of the Bahamian people or future development: This is a foreigner who has demonstrated his lack of working for Bahamians’ best interest making demands of our Government, who is there to serve the Bahamian people.

Need I remind you again? “It’s the people’s time.”