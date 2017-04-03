After months of speculation after several appearances at Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) events, South and Central Abaco MP Edison Key officially confirmed that he is back with the PLP.

Mr. Key joined Prime Minister Perry Christie on stage on Saturday evening and displayed his support for the PLP’s standard bearers for the north as well as the South and Central Abaco constituencies in the persons of Renardo Curry and Eva Bain.

“It is such a wonderful feeling to come here and be with Renardo and Eva and have Edison Key standing with us,” Mr. Christie said.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Mr. Key made it clear where his loyalties lie.

“I’m with the PLP, I’m supporting the PLP and I supporting Eva in Central and South and Renardo Curry in the North, I’m supporting the PLP simple as that.

“I’m not supporting the FNM with Hubert Minnis as leader, so you can put that in your pipe and smoke it. I was born a PLP, I’ve been here since 1970,” Mr. Key said.

In December of last year, he accused Dr. Minnis and FNM officials of going behind his back and having secret meetings in his constituency about selecting another candidate for the area.

That same month, he was one of seven FNM MPs who wrote a letter of no confidence in Dr. Minnis to Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, asking her to strip him of his post as Official Opposition leader.

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner was later appointed as Dr. Minnis’ replacement.

Mr. Key, a former member of the PLP, resigned as a PLP senator in 2005 and later left the party.

He joined the FNM shortly afterwards.

Adding to the dramatics of the night, the ringing of the figurative election bell may be sooner than you think, according to Prime Minister Christie.

In an impassioned plea for Abaconians and Bahamians at large to get out and register to vote, Mr. Christie implied that time may be running out for those that have yet to do so.

“Abaco we are depending on you to help us cross the finish line together, so I’m not just asking you to vote for Eva and Renardo but to fight alongside of them.

“Help register every voter, help us reach out to your friends and neighbors and tell them of the changes occurring because of the work we are doing.

“Tell people they only have a short time to register, let me put it this way tell them you heard the prime minister say there is very little time left,” Mr. Christie said.