There is a new Judge in the bribery case of former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson. When the case resumed yesterday in the Supreme Court, Justice Indra Charles, who replaced the late Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs set November 2nd as the date for case management and direction. The actual trial date is on 26th November.

In addition the judge made an order for the defense to get records requested from the prosecution in the matter.

Talks of fixed testimonials and claims of police interference were again an arguing point for the defense in the extortion and bribery case.

Affidavits were submitted last month suggesting that some degree of witness coaching and evidence alterations took place, making any submitted evidence tainted.

The defense yesterday argued that it was improper conduct for the police to have conducted meetings with the crown’s key witness – Jonathan Ash – against Mr. Gibson to allegedly coach him on the evidence.

Mr. Gibson is accused of receiving $610,000 in bribes from Ash.

He was initially charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, 15 counts of extortion, 16 counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office.

However, all but the bribery charges were dropped earlier this year.