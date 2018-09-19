Categorized | National News

Judge Gives Order In Shane Gibson’s Case

Posted on 19 September 2018. by Jones Bahamas

There is a new Judge in the bribery case of former Cabinet Minister Shane Gibson.  When the case resumed yesterday in the Supreme Court,  Justice Indra Charles, who replaced  the late Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs  set  November 2nd  as the date  for  case management and direction. The actual trial date is on 26th November.

In addition the judge made an order for the defense to get records requested from the prosecution in the matter.

Talks of fixed testimonials and claims of police interference were again an arguing point for the  defense in the  extortion and bribery case. 

Affidavits were submitted last month suggesting that some degree of witness coaching and evidence alterations took place,  making any submitted evidence tainted. 

The defense yesterday  argued that it was improper conduct for the police to have conducted meetings with the crown’s key witness – Jonathan Ash – against Mr. Gibson to allegedly coach him on the evidence. 

Mr. Gibson is accused of receiving $610,000 in bribes from Ash. 

He was initially charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, 15 counts of extortion, 16 counts of bribery and one count of misconduct in public office. 

However, all but the bribery charges were dropped earlier this year.

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

