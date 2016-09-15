By P.J. Malone

One can’t help but notice that the Tribune appears to willingly herald any news that Save The Bays would deem ‘good’ for Save The Bays while at the same time ignoring any news that would be considered ‘bad’ for Save The Bays.

It’s the Tribune that announced KB’s new song release, and it detailed the lyrics of the song attacking and debasing a Cabinet Minister on behalf of Save The Bays.

It was also the Tribune that brought attention to the upcoming start of the court case that hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, Save The Bays’ director and attorney Fred Smith and their other cohorts—who are attempting to destroy fashion mogul Peter Nygard—brought against Peter Nygard.

The curious thing is that in The Tribune’s story detailing the case, the reporter fails to mention Mr. Nygard’s motion to strike down their claim and the evidence Mr. Nygard provides to support his motion.

The Tribune article failed to mention the affidavits of Bobo and Toggie detailing the plot that was hatched and the money that was paid to them.

The Tribune article failed to discuss the meeting Louis Bacon’s operatives (self-admittedly) had with Bobo and Toggie—all recorded and a part of the court evidence.

So, let me fill in some of the missing details from the transcript of the meeting (which is a part of the court documents) that Bacon’s operatives had with Bobo and Toggie that former FNM Chairman Michael Pintard was also a part of (based on the recordings) during various portions of the meeting.

The transcript revealed the operatives asking Bobo and Toggie to place their phones on a table a few feet away and frisking one of them to make sure there were no recording devices. However, Bobo and Toggie admitted in a later affidavit that one of their cellphones was recording even though the screen was dark. In fact, the screen was broken, but the phone still worked.

This was one of the questions asked by one of Bacon’s operatives:

“So for the totality of all of your cooperation, however long it takes, including your testimony at some point, plus everything that you are giving us, plus the continued cooperation, and meeting with Nygard, and, him coming into your car, and recording him, and so on, and so forth, you put a value of that on the totality of it of five million?”

Response:

“TOGGIE: Yeah.”

At some point, the operative gets on the telephone to explain things. The transcript reveals him saying earlier in the conversation with Bobo and Toggie that he is representing New York lawyers and it is their decision on whether to proceed or not with Bobo and Toggie: The transcript reveals the operative’s side of his telephone conversation supposedly with New York offices. He says at one point:

“I am sitting here with our team, and they are going over what they are willing to share with us both today, and in the future. They have given. We are not going to have possession of this stuff until we negotiate a value of it that everyone is happy with. Okay? Can you hear me okay? Okay.”

The operative allegedly explains to the people he is representing what Bobo and Toggie can do for them:

“The whole investigation, where, again, eventually, down the road Bobo says that he can go, Nygard’s little town, he can go to Nygard’s house, pick him up, put him in his car, and record conversations in his car, is usually how they do it. He will go to Lyford Cay, when he is here, Nygard will call him, and go –“

Most crucially, the operative allegedly tells the people he represents this:

“We are in the conference room of the hotel, so, we are going to stand by, and, wait for you yeah. This — yeah. Just, for your information, guys, our assessment is they, anything you want them to do, they can do it.”

After a conversation allegedly with the lawyers in New York, the operative says this to Bobo and Toggie:

“Well, they are very interested, they think the number was a little high, but, they said it is it is doable. They are very willing to pay very large sums of money for your cooperation.”

The above statements represent a minute portion of the entire recorded meeting with Bobo and Toggie, which is a part of the court evidence—public record—that can be viewed by anybody.

Based on the actually transcript evidence, those operatives claimed that they were representing lawyers who they also claimed were representing Louis Bacon.

The bottom line from all of this is that Louis Bacon, Fred Smith and all of the other cohorts allegedly set this whole thing up and are actually trying to convince the Bahamian people that THEY are the victims in this situation and afraid for their lives.

They have gone to the courts, wasting taxpayers money again, accusing Mr. Nygard of murder plots when the whole thing was a setup. Maybe they weren’t aware that Bobo and Toggie outsmarted them and recorded the entire meeting setting up the plot.

Let’s be real. The people that would set up such a sting and plot to destroy someone’s life in this way, they are the people who we all need to be afraid of, really.