Is the new Government’s decision to drop an Appeal in the parliamentary privilege case that threatens our democracy a quid pro quo to hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon?

During the recent elections in The Bahamas, there were several claims made that money from Louis Bacon funded candidates in the Free National Movement political party. All of those candidates previously mentioned are presently serving in the new Minnis Administration.

If these claims were true, then clearly this act by the new Government can be seen as a major conflict of interest and could amount to corruption on the part of the Minnis Administration.

Even if you want to be generous and say that it is not a conflict of interest, or that it is not corruption, you have to admit that it represents one of two things:

It is a decision that was made out of poor “dumbness” or a decision made that smacks of a lack of patriotism and lack of commitment to our constitutional democracy.

At the very least the new Minnis Administration should have allowed the Appeal of the parliamentary privilege case to go forward for any of the following reasons:

To gain some clarity on the system of Parliamentary Privilege in The Bahamas. A challenge was made to our system of governance. You have the legal branch of governance interfering with another branch of Governance. The new Government’s own Deputy Prime Minister reportedly conceded, while in the Opposition, that ‘the court may not have jurisdiction in the matter’. To regain our sovereignty and the challenges made to it by a non-national motivated by his personal agenda. Are you really wanting to allow the personal agenda of a non-national to supersede the best interest of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas over information that is deemed “public” by United States Treasury Department, which has jurisdiction over Save The Bays? You dare to suggest that American citizens have a right to see Save The Bays information but the Bahamian public doesn’t? To clear the record and prevent history from recording this constitutional crisis as unresolved. How could you possibly want to allow this matter to go unresolved? That just doesn’t make any sense. You accept the judgment challenging our constitutional system of governance by a non-national judge siding with the agenda of a non-national individual and you don’t want the Bahamian court of appeal to confirm or reject that decision? To prove to the Bahamian people that you are there for them and not for any foreign special interest. Are you going to allow yourself to be seen as doing the bidding of a non-national on the most important constitutional issue of our time? Whose side are you on? There are too many questionable aspects to Save The Bays and Louis Bacon’s motives for you to let it be seen that you are doing their bidding and not siding with the best interest of the Bahamian people.

A challenge was made to our constitutional governance and the new Administration wants to capitulate?

How irresponsible! Our constitutional democracy is at stake!

What one says as the Opposition leader is one thing; what one says during the campaign is one thing. Once you become the leader of our country, you are entrusted with protecting our constitutional governance, with protecting our democracy, with looking out for the best interest of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

And why is this being announced by Save The Bays attorney and Director, Fred Smith? Was the Government trying to sneak this decision through? If this is a principled position that the Minnis Administration took on reasonable grounds, why did they not release a press statement explaining the supposed soundness of their decision?

The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is not a dolly house! You are not play-acting at being Prime Minister. The question of parliament privilege in this country concerns the future governance of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. You are the Prime Minister charged with protecting our democracy and you need to behave accordingly.

It is your duty, Mr. Prime Minister, to defend our sovereignty! You have no right to be a leader of our country if you are going to kowtow to the likes of Louis Bacon and Fred Smith.

This better not be a sign of things to come. Because, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, you will be rebuked daily in the court of public opinion. You were not elected to represent Louis Bacon and Save The Bays; you were elected to represent the people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and to do what’s in our best interest.

Get it right!