The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas

By P.J. Malone

What ever happened to the matter that was put before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) by the Save The Bays 5? Is the Commonwealth of The Bahamas still on a list with rogue nations that kidnap, torture and kill its citizens?

The Bahamas got on that list because of actions by Fred Smith, thru the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association, working on behalf of Save The Bays, which is chiefly funded by hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon. Fred Smith filed a petition with the IACHR citing that the Save The Bays 5 were in fear for their lives.

We know that the former Administration replied to the IACHR outlining the discrepancies and hypocrisies in Fred Smith’s petition, but what became of it? Is this another matter the new Administration has dropped? Except in this case, if they did let Fred Smith’s claims stand, the new Free National Movement Government is clearly making their position clear.

If the new Minnis Administration did not follow up on the former Government’s objection to the petition before the IACHR, the new Administration is clearly saying to the Bahamian people, ‘we don’t care about The Bahamas; we care more about political pay back to Save The Bays’ individuals; so much so that we are prepared to sacrifice the good name of the Bahamas to allow Fred Smith to do what he wants.’

The five individuals named in the petition before the IACHR who said they were in fear for their lives are Fred Smith, Joseph Darville, Romauld Ferreira, Kirkland Bodie and Francisco Nunez; they are/were all connected to Save The Bays.

And Romauld Ferreira is truly compromised in this situation. Investigative journalists need to get to work and find out what’s happening with this IACHR matter and the extent to which this Cabinet Minister is compromised.

Save The Bays is an organization operating in The Bahamas that has established itself as an environmental group. It has a United States 501(c)(3) status and its chief funder, as they have indicated, is hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon. Contradictorily, they have also called themselves a political organization, which is actually in violation of U.S. Treasury rules for any 501(c)(3) to do.

So having engaged in political activities, launched political attacks against the former Progressive Liberal Party Government, and created a near constitutional crisis in the country, they attempted to—inappropriately, as it seems—involve outside international agencies to aid in their fight.

Fred Smith, as Director & Attorney for Save The Bays and President of the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association, obviously misrepresented the facts in the petition he filed with the Inter American Commission on Human Rights. In so doing, he has put our country’s reputation at stake. As far as we know, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is still listed in the IACHR’s official records as a country with human rights abuses, and as such, is now in the league of countries with rogue governments who kidnap, torture and kill its citizens.

Bahamian children and grandchildren now have to live in a country that will be scorned or linked to countries with rogue governments who kidnap, torture and kill its citizens.

Here’s how Fred Smith got the IACHR to believe them:

For starters, it appears to have been a convoluted story, which most false stories are—quite convoluted. Fred Smith ran to the IACHR on behalf of the Save The Bays 5 and allegedly reported that there was a murder plot against them and the former Progressive Liberal Party Government had people in the police to carry it out.

It is assumed that since they allegedly gave the IACHR Bobo and Toggie’s proclaimed false statements, the Commission believed STB’s story and mandated that the Government of The Bahamas take measures to protect these Save The Bays’ individuals; and thus putting us in the league of countries with rogue governments who kidnap, torture, and murder their citizens.

The part Fred Smith left out in their story to the IACHR was that Bobo and Toggie were paid for giving their statements, which was caught on tape and is a part of court evidence.

Can somebody please find out what the new Minnis Administration is doing to take our names off of the international human rights lists with rogue nations who kidnap, torture, and kill their citizens.