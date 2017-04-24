By P.J. Malone

Fred Smith and his Save The Bays cohorts believe that they are so much above the law that they can not only break United States Treasury regulations, but they obviously believe that they don’t have to comply with the Bahamas regulations either.

When the Registrar General carried out its required duty and obligation pertaining to the new law on the books for nonprofits, Save The Bays took the Government to court once again.

Has Fred Smith lost his mind? Anyone who can’t reason sensibly, is either dumb or crazy, and we know that Fred Smith isn’t dumb; though, there could be another explanation.

Here’s what’s happening and what the Registrar General’s department did that made Save The Bays take them to court. The Registrar General’s statement reads as follows:

“Over the years, The Bahamas has been evaluated by various international organizations on its compliance with international Anti-Money- Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) standards. As a result of the evaluations a number of recommendations for improving AML/CFT compliance by the non-profit sector were made, as increasingly non-profits are used to support international criminal activity.

In response, The Bahamas introduced regulations in the form of the Companies (Non-Profit Organizations) Regulations 2014, (the “2014 Regulations”). The 2014 Regulations, as crafted, sought to regulate all non-profit organizations, whether incorporated under the Companies Act or otherwise. This was necessary to meet our international obligations as a part of the global community and to protect our financial industry.

The Registrar General Department pursuant to these Regulations, and more specifically regulations 3 and 13, has therefore sought to ascertain the status of all existing non-profits on its Registry . In doing so the Registrar General’s Department is exercising its supervisory and enforcement authority to monitor and regulate non-profit organizations.”

In order to ensure compliance, the statement states, “The Registrar General’s Department has given notice to nearly one hundred (100) non-profits on its Registry so far…”

The statement explains further:

“This review of all non-profits on the Registry is important to ensure that we are in compliance with our international obligations, preventing the use of non-profits in The Bahamas as vehicles for international criminal activity, including terrorism, and protecting our financial industry which is vital to our national development.

Additionally, Section 13 (1) and (2) of the Regulations states under provision of records to the Registrar General’s Department that the Registrar may:

“1) ….. on the ground specified in paragraph (2), by written notice, to a registered non-profit organization, require it to produce the records that the non-profit organization is required to keep under regulation 12, or any of those records.

In their duty to ensure that all non-profit organisations were compliant with 2014 regulations, the Registrar General’s department requested that Save The Bays—one of the organizations given notice—as a supposed non-profit environmental group, provide the department with operational and financial records.

In response, Save The Bays/Coalition To Protect Clifton Bay took the Government to court. Once again they are wasting our taxpayer dollars: Save The Bays apparently filed an application to block the Registrar General’s request and launched a judicial review. Really?!

Fred Smith is either losing his mind or being too clever by half:

The obvious explanation is that the Save The Bays cohorts think that if they could tie up the Government in court for years, they will never have to reveal their financial information. Then we’ll never see proof of the eight million and more reported to be funneled to Save The Bays by its chief funder, hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon. Nevertheless, there is another avenue.

Next article, we will outline and remind everyone of Save The Bays’ obligations to make their financial records “available for public inspection and copying” based on United States Treasury regulations for 501(c)3 organizations, which Save The Bays is.