By P.J. Malone

Hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon’s response to fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s call for a truce earlier this year appeared to reveal some sort of jealousy.

In watching an interview that aired on JCN’s “The platform”, I was struck by what was said to be Louis Bacon’s response to Peter Nygard’s call for a truce. The organization Save The Bays and Bacon’s response was reportedly that Peter Nygard should return his property, Nygard Cay, to its 1983 condition, and then they could discuss a truce.

In other words, Peter Nygard must tear down the rest of his buildings—since his home has already been destroyed by a mysterious fire—and make his property a barren piece of land, as it was in 1983. That is the response that Peter Nygard got from Louis Bacon as the only situation in which Bacon would consider ending their war.

What does Bacon’s response tell you?

From my perspective, Bacon’s response to Peter Nygard’s call for a truce suggests several things:

Bacon has been challenging Peter Nygard for the wrong reasons. Bacon doesn’t really appear to have an objection based on environmental concerns; he apparently doesn’t want Peter Nygard to have a home there. Bacon must be jealous in some way of what Peter Nygard has built and developed on Nygard Cay. Bacon is an unreasonable man. Bacon cares about nobody but himself. Bacon believes that he has the right to determine whether or not someone else has a right to a life of their choosing.

So let’s address them one at a time.

Bacon doesn’t really appear to have an objection based on environmental concerns; he simply doesn’t want Peter Nygard to have a home there.

If Bacon wants Mr. Nygard to return his Nygard Cay property to the 1983 condition when it was a bare piece of land, isn’t it obvious that Bacon has some personal issue with Peter Nygard having a home on Nygard Cay?

If the issue was really about the environment, as Bacon and Save The Bays (Bacon’s supposed environmental mouthpiece that is really a political action committee—self-admittedly) claims, then why would you want Peter Nygard to destroy all of the buildings on his property?

2. Bacon must be jealous in some way of what Peter Nygard has built and developed on Nygard Cay.

It’s an obvious conclusion that if Bacon—for no good reason—doesn’t want Peter Nygard to have such a grand dream home with its outdoor oasis, that Nygard thoroughly enjoys, and that many prominent individuals from around the world admire, then Bacon must be jealous of Peter Nygard’s Nygard-Cay development and its notoriety.

3. Bacon is an unreasonable man.

It is quite unreasonable to say in response to a call for a truce that that person who called for a truce must destroy everything they have built before you would consider such a truce. How does that even make sense? No reasonable person would take such a position in a negotiation.

4. Bacon cares about nobody but himself.

Who tells another individual to destroy all of the structures on their property, while that first individual enjoys his own home? Who in their right mind would expect such a thing? Could you imagine that individual to be anything other than a very selfish individual?

5. Bacon believes that he has the right to determine whether or not someone else has a right to a life of their own choosing.

Who in their right mind would tell an individual ‘you are not allowed to have a dream home even though I have one’, so destroy everything you have built just because I say so and because that’s what I want.

Who died and left Bacon in charge?

What kind of an individual takes such a position?

Not an individual who is reasonable or sensible.

The Bahamas has no use for such a person.