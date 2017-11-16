The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard once suggested that if the Free National Movement won the last election that hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon would be “all-powerful”.

Was Peter Nygard right?

Millions was to be spent on the rebuilding of Nygard’s home after it was mysteriously destroyed by fire and the intention was to employ at least 200 Bahamians; however, Mr. Nygard has suggested that it was all blocked by Louis Bacon.

Nygard shared that he went through the proper processes for rebuilding, and everything he was going to build and was required to build was public information, and “they” managed to shut that down anyway.

Frustrated at not being able to rebuild his home Mr. Nygard once expressed about his neighbour Louis Bacon, “He was successful. To this day, I cannot build anything. I put in for a permit to rebuild my burned down house and he put an injunction against that. I tried to finish building my sea protection to prevent my beach from erosion, and he put an injunction against preparing to do that.

He further stated “These are two-three years old and then he plans to hold these up in court until he wins his election. If he wins the election, then he is going to be all-powerful; then he’s got the Government on his side.”

As previously discussed, you can see evidence of the concessions made to Save The Bays Director and attorney, Fred Smith on behalf of Save The Bays, an organization that is chiefly funded by Louis Bacon and an organization that was founded by Louis Bacon as one of its co-founders.

Mr. Nygard feels that Fred Smith was hired by Bacon to seemingly do as much damage as he could to Nygard.

It is interesting to watch how this entire Clifton saga has played out with The Bahamas as its backdrop and the Bahamian people as its witnesses. It’s a sad affair really especially given the loss of potential revenue from the rebuilding of Nygard Cay following the fire.

The millions to be spent on the rebuilding of Peter Nygard’s home is a much-needed injection of revenue into our economy.

Over the years, Peter Nygard has provided impassioned insights into the challenges he has been having with his neighbour Louis Bacon. He shared that this is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what he has been going through and suffering with the plot—as he described it, “this very evil conspiracy plot with Bacon to take over my property”.

The conflict between Peter Nygard and Louis Bacon, neighbours behind the Lyford Cay gates, has been going on for years. Unfortunately, it’s still not over and is not likely to be any time soon.

Mr. Nygard indicated that the once public letter to Bacon suggesting a truce between him and Bacon wasn’t the only time that he called for a cessation of the hostilities; he had asked Bacon a number of times and even wrote Bacon letters telling him that this fight they were in didn’t make any sense.

Nygard had offered to give 10 million dollars to the Bahamian people and asked Bacon to match it so that they could do something jointly for the Bahamian people. Nygard felt that that would be far better than “pissing it away” as he described it, making the lawyers rich with their battle. Instead, Nygard wants to “make the people of The Bahamas rich.”

So, from all of the apparent machinations of Louis Bacon and use of Save The Bays to seemingly carry out his scheme against Peter Nygard, Save The Bays has not only successfully blocked Peter Nygard from rebuilding his home, Save The Bays has stood in the way of Bahamian jobs and has prevented an infusion of millions of dollars into the Bahamian economy.

And we have allowed that?!