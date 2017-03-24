By P.J. Malone

Hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon and his associates are hell bent on making sure fashion mogul Peter Nygard nor his Bahamian guests can enjoy Nygard’s home in any way.

Working on behalf of Save The Bays, which is in essence working on behalf of Louis Bacon, it appears that their Director and attorney Fred Smith seeks to terribly handicap Mr. Nygard. Everyone else in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas is allowed to get a permit from the Ministry of Works to remove sand from their marina when it piles up, but not Peter Nygard.

How ridiculous is that?

Save The Bays and Fred Smith want Peter Nygard to be forced to have sand pile up in his marina thereby making it useless for storing his boat or using it to go in and out of his marina for fishing.

In the ongoing court case being heard on Tuesday, Fred Smith suggested that Mr. Nygard should not be allowed to clear sand out of his marina while their baseless judicial review case—against the Government of the Bahamas and erroneously against Mr. Nygard—is going on.

These Judicial Reviews have been going on for 4 years and counting. They have been mired in all sorts of additional actions and maneuverings by Fred Smith and his attorney cohorts to tie up the process and delay it as long as possible to make life miserable for Mr. Nygard. In the meantime, Mr. Nygard can’t rebuild his home after the mysterious fire that burned it down, and now they want to destroy Nygard’s marina.

Fred Smith’s outrage over these matters that he’s presented to the court is laughable considering that he and Save The Bays could really not care less that what they are falsely accusing Nygard of is a regular practice.

A Public Servant did what he always does; he granted a permit for clearing of sand from a marina so that the man’s boat can get in and out without damage. Why doesn’t Fred Smith do the research and find out how common a practice granting of this permit is before accusing the Public Servant of such ridiculousness? Oh wait; Fred Smith already knows this.

Further, an injunction against development or building on a property does not rationally extend to clearing sand out of a marina to stop blockage in the marina. Fred Smith should not be allowed to make such a leap in this suggestion.

By the way, did Fred Smith also accuse the public servant of wrong doing for granting the Lyford Cay company the permit to remove sand from the Jaws Beach Channel so they could get their boat in and out? Did Fred Smith and Save The Bays know what that Lyford Cay company did with the sand they removed? Did Fred Smith require them to put the sand back on Jaws Beach since they actually removed it from the Jaws Beach channel?

What I want to know is how could Save The Bays get away with accusing Nygard of “environmental consequences” hundreds of feet away at Jaws Beach when Nygard’s groyne is a quarter of the size of Fred Smith’s groyne in Grand Bahama, and when Fred Smith said any environmental damage near his Grand Bahama property is due to global warning?

How could Fred Smith get away with accusing Nygard of environmental consequences hundreds of feet away at Jaws Beach when Bacon, right next door to Nygard, excavated the seabed and created a marina that went from the sea hundreds of feet inland, and without the requisite permits beforehand?

Surely if any “environmental consequences” occurred it would be the result of such extensive excavation by Bacon!

How outrageous of Fred Smith and Save The Bays to be so hypocritical and so obviously biased against Mr. Nygard; and as a Free National Movement supporter, Fred Smith’s attacks against the Progressive Liberal Party are so glaringly tendentious!

And speaking of an “incestuous relationship” (as reported and discussed in a Tribune article), when a Lyford Cay executive allegedly admitted on tape to working to help Bacon in attacking Peter Nygard and stated that they had a ‘champion in the FNM Minister of the Environment’, was that an incestuous relationship between Bacon and the FNM?

Is that the reason why a FNM Attorney General (during the FNM Administration) chose not to allow a prosecution against Louis Bacon and others, including a former FNM Government Minister, after the private criminal prosecution was already approved by the Magistrate?

By the way Fred Smith, how much has your property grown by?

Remember? In June 2016 residents of Smith’s Point in Grand Bahama took you to court with respect to your “fifteen foot groyne” that is said to be “extending outward from the offending property [your property] into the sea and over the seabed contiguous to the offending property for more than two hundred feet” and “interfering with the enjoyment and use of” the plaintiffs, etc.

The court document indicated that the charges raised are that your actions on your property “is the direct cause of environmental damage, including but not limited to that caused by the trapping of sand and sediments for the Defendants’ dual purpose of creating a new beach on the seaside of the offending property from sand that would previously have been dispersed along the entire mile-long beach of the Settlement and at Smith’s Point….”

Your response?

“With global warming, everywhere along the coast of Grand Bahama, the sea level has been rising and causing erosion. Everywhere the sea level is rising; you can’t up and blame me for the coastal erosion at Smith’s Point. It has been going on 30 years, and getting worse and worse.” (Fred Smith)

So how is it that nature is working on your behalf and not Mr. Nygard’s? I guess coastal erosion is happening in Grand Bahama but not in New Providence. How prejudicial of Mother Nature!

Fred Smith, you insist that Nygard take sand from his property and put it on Jaws Beach. How about you put the sand from your new beach on to Smith’s Point beach? How about asking Lyford Cay to put the sand that they have been removing from the Jaws Channel on to Jaws beach? But first, ask Lyford Cay what they did with the sand they removed from the Jaws Beach channel.

Despite all of this, you stand on your self-righteous pulpit incessantly attacking Mr. Nygard for foolishness. You are so transparent. You are not fooling anybody.