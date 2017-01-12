By P.J. Malone

Fred Smith’s (Director & Attorney for Save The Bays) misrepresentation of the facts in the petition he filed with the Inter American Commission on Human Rights has put our country’s reputation at stake. As it stands, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas is now listed in the Commission’s official records as a country with human rights abuses, and as such, is now in the league of countries with rogue governments who kidnap, torture and kill its citizens.

Your children and grandchildren now have to live in a country that will be scorned or linked to countries with rogue governments who kidnap, torture and kill its citizens.

So, we can’t let what the Save The Bays 5 did stand without ranting and raving and ‘carryin’ on bad’. If their lives were really in danger, as a caring public, we would rant and rave and carry on bad about their safety. But instead, these five are playing games with our country’s good name and we must rant and rave and carry on bad about that.

If someone gave Fred Smith some truth serum, and he was forced to tell the whole truth to the Inter American Commission on Human Rights—concerning the petition he filed on behalf of the five Save The Bays individuals who claimed they were living in fear for their lives and some had to flee The Bahamas—there are a number of facts he would have to admit to.

Fred Smith, working on behalf of his Save The Bays’ associates, told the Inter American Commission on Human Rights half the story. So lets discuss what he did not tell the Commission that might have some bearing on the petition he filed on behalf of the five Save The Bays’ individuals (STB 5).

If Fred Smith was on truth serum he would add the following points to his petition:

I am both chairman of the Grand Bahama Human Rights Association and the Save The Bays organization and it could be perceived that I used my connections with the IACHR to advance Save The Bays’ cause. Save The Bays (STB) is named an environmental group that has United States Treasury 501(c)(3) status, but we engage in political advocacy even though we are not supposed to. Our organization’s chairman is a self-confessed ardent supporter of the Government’s opposition and we (STB) have run several political ads against this Government. What I also neglected to tell you is that as a long-term supporter of the Government’s Opposition, the Free National Movement (FNM), I have worked on their behalf during several general elections and have been considered to run as a candidate for the FNM. You should also know that Save The Bays is funded chiefly by hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and we have been relentlessly and unjustly attacking his adversary, fashion mogul Peter Nygard, just because our funder would want it so. In fact, it could be perceived that STB was started as a tool to attack Peter Nygard especially given that we are not attacking anyone else, including our chief funder, Louis Bacon himself, who actually did commit an egregious environmental sin. Even though we claim our lives are in danger, we are each moving around freely in The Bahamas and going about our business as usual. The two self-confessed criminals who informed us of the supposed murder plot were purportedly paid by our associates to give the information they did on Peter Nygard—the individual these criminals are accusing of hatching a murder plot. In fact, the meetings held with the criminals as well as the alleged initial payoff to the criminals were caught on tape and are a part of court documents. When my associates set up a sting operation to catch Peter Nygard plotting with the criminals, and when the criminals proposed to Mr. Nygard the idea of murdering our chief funder, Louis Bacon, Nygard’s recorded response on videotape was, “I can’t, I can’t kill anybody, you know; I can’t get into killing. I mean, I never broke the law in my life and I don’t intend on starting right now.” Therefore, it is quite likely that the criminals made up the supposed plot to get money out of us. Nevertheless, we milk the made-up plot for all we can get. We talk about it every chance we get; we’ve used it to press false charges against Mr. Nygard in The Bahamas Supreme Court, and we used it to get you guys to grant our petition. By the way, when I said, “The victims do not need to prove that they are in danger in order to qualify for protective measures; these measures are to be established immediately and discontinued only when it is clear the danger no longer exists”, clearly this doesn’t make any sense to spend the taxpayers money on protective measures that have not been proven as necessary; I was simply trying to further my cause. I have to admit that Fred Mitchell is right when he said, “Petitioner Smith’s public campaign and criticism of Government and senior officials is given to theatrics, over-dramatization and hyperbole”; Yes, I often engage in this behavior in defense of my clients and my cases. Therefore, you can accept that my original submission to the Commission has lots of over-dramatization and hyperbole. Finally, know that I am always conflating my issues. I pretend that I am trying to protect the public but what I’m really trying to do is fool the public into thinking that my issues are theirs and it is about them; also, I exaggerate the issues and make up the consequences. So it really isn’t true when I said, “The danger to activists and outspoken citizens under this government is real, and the GBRHA will not stand by and allow the public’s civil liberties to be trampled. The case involving STB members is crucial for the preservation of the individual rights of each and every Bahamian.” I admit. This is simply not true.

What manner of man is this that we have living among us? Fred Smith seems convinced that he can do as he pleases, attack whomever he pleases, say whatever he pleases no matter how wrong it is; and other individuals are always the problem when they cry, “Foul!”

Fred Smith, do you really expect everyone to believe that it is always everybody else who is wrong or at fault? You really aren’t fooling anyone you know except maybe yourself.

‘Take the mote out ‘ya’ own eye’. Clearly it’s you and your associates whose actions you need to inspect more closely. You need to develop a conscience and the ability to examine your motives. You need to see how your actions are unjust, wrong and harmful to The Bahamas.

You need to at least act like you care about The Bahamas if you are going to call yourself a Bahamian.