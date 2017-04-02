An African American model reported that she is so afraid of hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon that her doctor has put her on heavy medications such as Zoloft, Zanex and Ambien.

She wrote the following in a press release responding to false claims Jestan Sands made about her in his attempts to malign the character of fashion mogul Peter Nygard:

“I am the key, the so called ‘victim’ that Jestan Sands referred to, that was held at Nygard Cay. Nothing is further from the truth! I was not held against my will. As far as I know, the models loved and respected Peter Nygard. African American models in the USA and abroad always look forward to working for him, because of the scarce modeling positions available to us. I have fond memories of my own time working for Peter Nygard.”

The model goes on to say, “The accusations made by Jestan Sands are disgusting and asinine. My entire problem and issue is with his next door neighbour, LOUIS BACON and his team… LOUIS BACON’s vendetta against Peter Nygard, seduced LOUIS BACON to fabricate and create a fake lawsuit in my name with the mandate to hurt Peter Nygard. I did not sue Peter Nygard. Peter Nygard is innocent!”

In June of 2016, the model filed a lawsuit against Louis Bacon for Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, and Fraudulent Concealment in the Superior Court Of The State of California.

In the court document, the model alleges the following about the day she found out about the “fake” 2011 lawsuit using her name: The model says that in late 2015 she was approached by a female investigator from a private investigation company—a company Bacon was said to have used against Mr. Nygard in the past, as explained in the court document—who offered to take her to lunch.

The court document states:

“On further information and belief, at lunch Ness plied M with large quantities of alcohol and unlawfully gave her the prescription medication Adderall—a stimulant which, when combined with alcohol, diminishes a person’s ability to distinguish if she has had too much to drink—in an effort to obtain a statement from M about Nygard. ”

The model explained that shortly after she finally found out about her supposed lawsuit that she never authorized, she was threatened and harassed. She accuses Bacon and his attorney of these efforts.

The court document states “on information and belief, Bacon and A [name withheld] communicated threats in an attempt to intimidate M [name withheld]. The words “Black Nigger Bitch” and swastikas appeared on the house in front and next to where M lives…. As a result of the threats, M fears for her life and has suffered, and continues to suffer, severe emotional distress.”

A Jury Trial was demanded in this California case against Louis Bacon.

In the model’s recent written response to Jestan Sands, she reiterates:

“LOUIS BACON’s people created this fake lawsuit and forged my name; they even misspelled my name. LOUIS BACON used me to set up a false fraudulent human trafficking case against Peter Nygard; this has no base nor any merit what so ever…

“I have filed my own lawsuit against LOUIS BACON for trying to trap me into his false criminal conspiracy.”

Additionally she expressed this:

“I am so petrified and scared of LOUIS BACON, that my doctor, Dr. Kaine Kumar, has now put me on heavy medication; Zoloft, Zanex and Ambien.

“I have the highest respect for Peter Nygard and I applaud him for taking on RICO action which states that it is illegal to pay off witnesses, criminals, civil servants, politicians and others in positions of power. In other words, falsely setting people up.”

So, was this a move allegedly made because they couldn’t find girls to willingly tell lies of sexual abuse against Peter Nygard?

To falsely accuse someone of human trafficking, as Louis Bacon is accused of doing, is a very serious thing.

It appears that this vendetta that Louis Bacon has against Peter Nygard has gotten way out of hand. It is shocking the lengths to which Bacon and his representatives are allegedly going to to harm Peter Nygard.