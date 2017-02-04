By P.J. Malone

Save The Bays has brought several judicial reviews’ actions against the Government of The Bahamas in recent years. Of particular interest to those involved is a motion before one of the courts with respect to the judicial review applications filed by Save The Bays against particular Government entities. Before expounding on the particulars, here is a highlight of the related factors that brought us to this point:

Hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and fashion mogul Peter Nygard have multi-million-dollar homes in Lyford Cay and are neighbours and erstwhile friends.

Bacon bought approximately 5 estates surrounding his property and subsequently (allegedly) claimed sole rights to the road—leading through his now 6 estates—to Nygard’s property, Nygard Cay.

After being denied access to his property by Louis Bacon, Pete Nygard took the matter to court to have his access rights reinstated.

While the ‘easement rights’ matter was being resolved, somebody mysteriously burned down Nygard’s house.

Nygard then made application to the Government for the approvals to have his home rebuilt. Nygard also applied to lease the land that built up on his property through accretion—the process of growth or enlargement by a gradual buildup: such as (b) the increase of land by the action of natural forces (Merriam-Webster dictionary).

Following that, The Coalition to Protect Clifton Bay, later renamed Save The Bays, was incorporated in the Bahamas as a non-profit environmental organization with principals such as Louis Bacon, Fred Smith, Joseph Darville et al. Louis Bacon is the chief funder for Save The Bays.

Within months of their formation, Save The Bays director and attorney, Fred Smith, took the Government of The Bahamas to court through a judicial review application citing the Government entities “decision to take no action” or “their breach of their statutory duty to consider whether to exercise their statutory powers to take action”.

Save The Bays was suggesting that the Government should have taken action against Mr. Nygard for building a groyne on his property to stop sand erosion—just like the one Fred Smith built, only smaller—and Save The Bays was also suggesting that the Government should have taken action against Mr. Nygard for moving sand out of his marina to allow his boat to get in and out after the sand piles up—just like a Lyford Cay entity does every year at Jaws Beach channel to stop the sand from building up.

Save The Bays also suggested that the Government should have taken action against Keod Smith for rebuilding a dock at Jaws Beach.

This is the initial judicial review filed by Save The Bays against the Government of The Bahamas. Along with several Government entities, Peter Nygard and Keod Smith were named as respondents in the case.

Then the judicial review case began in the courts. Save The Bays filed several injunctions against Mr. Nygard seeking to prevent Mr. Nygard from doing anything related to rebuilding his home and related to moving sand out of his marina. (Though if you pay attention to some media outlets, you would swear Mr. Nygard has some massive development going on. But, he doesn’t; he is simply seeking to rebuild his home after a devastating fire.)

One of the latest actions Fred Smith and Save The Bays took against Mr. Nygard is to ask the judge to put him in jail for violating the injunction. If you recall, Hurricane Matthew devastated parts of New Providence including Nygard Cay located on the southwestern tip of New Providence. There were lots of pictures published showing the damage to Nygard Cay. However, when Nygard tried to clean up his Cay and remove all of the branches and debris that was in his marina from Hurricane Matthew, Fred Smith ran to the courts and asked them to ‘lock him up!’ (If Nygard didn’t try to clean up after the hurricane, Fred Smith may have called him NASTY for not cleaning up the garbage! Some people just can’t win. smh)

For your information, the respondents named in the initial judicial review are,

– “The Queen AND The Rt. Hon. Perry G. Christie, Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas (in his capacity as the Minister Responsible for Crown Lands) 1st Respondent.

– The Hon. Philip E. Brave Davis, Deputy Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas (in his capacity as the Minister of Works and Urban Development and the Minister Responsible for Building Regulation) 2nd Respondent.

– The Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin, Minister of Transport and Aviation of The Commonwealth of The Bahamas (in her capacity as the Minister Responsible for Ports and Harbours) 3rd Respondent.

– The Town Planning Committee 4th Respondent

– Peter Nygard 5th Respondent

– Keod Smith 6th Respondent”

What a farce!

All of this is taking place to stop one man, Mr. Peter Nygard, from rebuilding his home. When you think about it, it is quite wicked to use taxpayer resources and a country’s good name going to such extremes in a personal vendetta to hurt someone—a beloved someone.

To be continued…