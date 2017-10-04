The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

The new Minnis Administration appears to be in cahoots with Save The Bays. The Attorney General’s office seems to have dropped appeals on court matters favoring Save The Bays (STB) and acquiesced to STB’s position withdrawing requests to hold them accountable.

Then, the new Attorney General, Carl Bethel, accused the former Administration of “overreach” with respect to Save The Bays and the new regulations for non-profit organizations.

In a Tribune article by Neil Hartnell, it reported this: “Carl Bethel effectively backed the position taken by the environmental activist group, also known as the Coalition to Protect Clifton, by agreeing that the Registrar General could only demand a non-profit organisation’s financial records if it was suspected of involvement in terrorism financing.”

Say what?! That’s the same thing as saying we will wait until the fox is in the hen house before we investigate to see if he will eat the chickens. Ludicrous!

We are not suggesting that Save The Bays is a terrorist organization. It is the principle of the matter that we are concerned with.

Further more, the Government of The Bahamas cannot be that myopic or dense that they should only care about whether or not Save The Bays is a terrorist group. Save The Bays has given us plenty of evidence of questionable activities that merit greater scrutiny.

We act like a third world country when we don’t care what organizations do that is questionable. We act like a third world country when an organization can run roughshod over a people and a government and not be monitored or held accountability.

How can this new Government of The Bahamas even think for a second that we should not care if Save The Bays engages in questionable activities and have suspicious ‘goings-on’?

There are so many clues that indicate that they need to be reviewed. Here are just a few:

Clue #1.

It has been reported that Save The Bays’ chief funder is hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon and that millions of dollars have allegedly been given to Save The Bays for supposed environmental projects, but there are no multi-million-dollar projects anywhere around the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

Clue # 2.

Save The Bays registered themselves as a 501(c)3 organization in the United States so that they can receive tax-deductible contributions from American donors. The United States Treasury Department rules state that all 501(c)3 organizations are required to make their financial information public through their tax returns and their exemption application for 501(c)3 status. But instead, Save The Bays has caused a constitutional crisis in their efforts to seek punishment for those Members of Parliament who disclosed their financial information, and who did so under parliamentary privilege; Save The Bays filed a lawsuit in which the judge ruled in their favor.

Clue # 3.

Save The Bays singled out and victimized fashion mogul Peter Nygard for doing the same things on his private property that Save The Bays Director and attorney, Fred Smith did on his property and Louis Bacon did on his property. Save The Bays used millions in taxpayers’ resources to promote the farce all to help their chief funder in his feud against Peter Nygard.

So instead of investigating all these activities and acting more like a first world country would, the new Government appears to be complicit with Save The Bays.

This new Government is ignoring these millions of dollars coming into the country from a foreign entity with no multi-million-dollar projects to show for it. This new Government turns around and drops the appeal concerning parliamentary privilege allowing this constitutional nebulousness to stand. And, this new Government is turning a blind eye to the millions of taxpayers’ resources being spent on Save The Bays’ personal agenda to destroy Peter Nygard.

Now the new Administration is trying to justify the refusal to hold Save The Bays accountable for its suspicious activities by attacking the previous Administration.

Does the Minnis Administration really want to be in cahoots with Save The Bays? How foolish!