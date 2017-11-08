The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Save The Bays Director and attorney, Fred Smith, often makes the most ludicrous of statements that you can’t help but think he doesn’t want to be taken seriously: Fred Smith stated that fashion mogul Peter Nygard had control over the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) for decades.

Actually, Peter Nygard did the same thing every other donor and Fred Smith himself did—donate money to the party of his choice. It’s preposterous to say Peter Nygard controlled the PLP for decades.

How can you say he controlled them when Peter Nygard got no benefits as a result of the PLP being in power all those years?

How can you say he controlled them when Nygard’s multi-million-dollar home was mysteriously burned down (incidentally and allegedly by an individual who was heard bragging that he did it) and Mr. Nygard was never been given any permits to rebuild his home, even 8 years later?

If that’s what control looks like, I’m sure no one wants it. Fred Smith should look up the definition of “control”.

In fact, Nygard could have simply done what hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon did: Carry out the work on his home and then get his political cronies to give him the permits after the fact. Certainly control would have allowed him to do that!

Exactly what has Peter Nygard gotten from the Progressive Liberal Party Government?

It’s such an erroneous statement. If Fred Smith really wants to look at who is in control, he should look in the mirror.

Fred Smith has confessed to being a financial supporter of the Free National Movement party. Now that the Free National Movement party is in power, we can actually see a number of benefits that individuals and the Save The Bays’ organization represented by Fred Smith have received:

The new Free National Movement Government immediately dropped the court appeal by the previous Government over an issue that had created a constitutional crisis in The Bahamas. The new Free National Movement Government failed in its primary duty to work toward the best interest of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and instead worked toward the best interest of Save The Bays. To make matters worse, the new Government allowed this constitutional crisis to stand trying to protect Save The Bays’ financial information that was already deemed ‘public’ information by the United States Treasury Department (which is the case for all U.S. 501(c)(3) organizations like Save The Bays). The new Free National Movement Government immediately dropped any requests for Save The Bays to be accountable to the Bahamian public through the new regulations for non-profits, despite the fact that all other non-profits have to submit information to become accountable. In the Registrar General’s Department’s efforts to enhance their oversight of non-profits in The Bahamas, all nonprofits are required to account for whether or not “the funds of the organization have been used in a manner consistent with its objective and activities”, but apparently not Save The Bays. The new Free National Movement Government has stopped any efforts of officials to look into the reported millions that were funneled into the Save The Bays’ accounts.

Fred Smith, That is what control of a governing party looks like!

And who knows what else the new Free National Movement Government is doing for Save The Bays that has yet to be disclosed to the Bahamian public. Rumors were rampant during the General Elections earlier this year that Save The Bays funded by Louis Bacon was funding several candidates of the Free National Movement party.

Bahamians are no fools. The difference between the two situations is that the Bahamian public could see that Fred Smith and Save The Bays immediately benefited from the Free National Movement through decisions that were made when they came into power with respect to some Save The Bays’ court cases.

All Nygard ever got was a kick in the butt. If that’s what control looks like, what would you call Fred Smith, Save The Bays and Louis Bacon’s influence over the decisions of the Free National Movement Government? Domination?