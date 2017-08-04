Former Minister of Labour and National Insurance Shane Gibson was granted $40,000 bail with two sureties less than one hour after he was arraigned in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday on 39 counts of bribery and extortion and one count of misconduct while in public office.

According to Gibson’s attorney Anthony McKinney, QC, the extortion and bribery charges totaled $330,000.

Appearing before Magistrate Subusola Lawson-Swain, Mr. Gibson who limped into the courtroom on crutches and could not stand because of a previous injury, sat in a packed and hot courtroom as Mrs. Lawson-Swain read each count to him.

The former Progressive Liberal Party MP for Golden Gates was charged with 16 counts of bribery and 15 counts of extortion.

He was also charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit extortion and two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery.

It is alleged that between January 2, 2017 and April 30, 2017, Gibson while being concerned with another conspired to extort and solicited $500,000 from Jonathon Ash who was contracted to complete cleanup post Hurricane Matthew.

It is further alleged that between January 2 and April 30, 2017, Gibson extorted $150,000 in total from Mr. Ash.

Gibson was further accused of extortion between February 7 and the March 30, 2017 when he extorted $160,000 in total from Mr. Ash.

As it related to the bribery charges, it is alleged that between January 2 and April 30, 2017 “without lawful authority or reasonable excuse accepted advantage as inducement and using his influence for outstanding payments from the government of The Bahamas.”

However, according to attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, who represented Gibson in the Supreme Court, argued that the bribery charges were a replication of the extortion charges.

Gibson was not required to enter a plea because of the nature of the charges and was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until October 3 when he will return to the Magistrate’s Court for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

Gibson’s bail matter was heard before Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson, who did not restrict Gibson from traveling nor was he required to surrender any travel documents.

Gibson had scores of supporters outside of both courts as they awaited the outcome.

Gibson is set to return to the Supreme Court on September 19 for a status hearing.