The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Save The Bays Director and attorney, Fred Smith, recently wrote a statement obfuscating the issues on the parliamentary privilege case obviously thinking that the Bahamian people are too dumb to see behind his obfuscations.

The new Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in its first major decision made a huge mistake leading us down a disastrous road that will impact our constitutional democracy forever. The Minnis Administration has decided to stop the Appeal in a parliamentary privilege case that affects our constitutional system of governance.

How could they have their Deputy Prime Minister himself admitting that the court may not have jurisdiction in the matter on parliamentary privilege and still turn around and not allow this breach of separation of powers case to continue to its logical conclusion?

Does the Minnis Administration really want to go down in the history books of The Bahamas as having destroyed our constitutional democracy with this one act to the benefit of hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and Fred Smith?

Fred Smith, who has no credibility on this issue, made a number of ridiculous statements about it:

Fred Smith suggests that the Government is spending too much money on defending our constitutional system of governance. Do you think Fred Smith really believes that it is okay to waste the Bahamian taxpayers money—to the tune of millions of dollars—adjudicating his farcical cases, but its not okay for the Government to do everything in its power to fight an attack on our constitutional democracy?

Smith has said that the public should ask the government to “’Follow The Money’” with respect to the cost of the Government’s efforts to defend parliamentary privilege. We say that the Bahamian people should “’Follow The Money’” with respect to the exact amount of millions Louis Bacon, Fred Smith and Save The Bays have cost the Bahamian taxpayers over the last four years filing a bunch of unfounded lawsuits and judicial reviews against the former Government.

Smith accuses the former Government of abuse. Given Save The Bays’ countless questionable cases before the courts, it is evidently Save The Bays who engages in abuse of Bahamian taxpayers and our court system.

With respect to sharing Save The Bays’ financial information with the Bahamian public, the Government had a right to share Save The Bays’ financial information that is deemed “public information” by the United States Treasury Department, especially when Save The Bays was using its finances to seemingly subvert the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The Government has a responsibility to the Bahamian people to respond to any attacks and subversive attempts especially by a pseudo environmental organization funded by a foreigner.

Fred Smith needs to tell us; how is the Government revealing to the Bahamian public the millions of dollars funneled to Save The Bays from a non-national—to be used for their personal agenda—how is that defending fashion mogul Peter Nygard? The Government was defending itself from a pseudo environmental organization hell-bent on attacking it and discrediting it.

Does Fred Smith think the Bahamian people are too dumb to see his blatant obfuscation of the issues?

Furthermore, Fred Smith, is in such conflict on this issue. He announced his financial support for the political party now holding the reins of power; and he stands to benefit from the Government’s decision to not continue the parliamentary privilege case Appeal.

The Bahamian public can see through Fred Smith and all of his attacks. Fred Smith has clearly lost all credibility especially given his attack on Mr. Nygard for building a groyne, which is one quarter of the size of the one Fred Smith built for himself.

Fred Smith makes reference to suing Mr. Nygard for a murder plot. This is a prime example of Fred Smith wasting Bahamian taxpayers money on a farcical case: Everyone knows of the Bobo and Toggie saga and the failed plot to set up Mr. Nygard.

Fred Smith is quite aware that his evidence of a supposed murder plot is two self-confessed criminals allegedly paid millions of dollars, apparently negotiated by the Government’s current Minister of Youth—based on the court document recordings of the meeting held with the criminals, Michael Pintard and associates—in order to have these criminals give false statements against Peter Nygard—statements the criminal themselves said were false.

This was such a diabolical act. Diabolical because Fred Smith must be aware of the recorded evidence refuting his claim, since associates of his client, Louis Bacon, allegedly tried to set up Mr. Nygard—through secret wire tapping used to video record Mr. Nygard’s conversations.

In fact, as a part of the set up, when asked by Bobo or Toggie if he, Mr. Nygard, wanted them to ‘get rid of Bacon’, Mr. Nygard was seen and heard on the recordings saying “I can’t kill anybody, you know; I can’t get into killing. I mean, I never broke the law in my life and I don’t intend on starting right now.”

These recordings revealed that Mr. Nygard had no plotting going on; yet, Fred Smith continues to falsely accused Mr. Nygard of a murder plot.

Fred Smith does not get to decide what our governmental systems should be, who is entitled to defend them and who is not. In fact, he should be ashamed of himself to allow himself to be used to work against The Bahamas’ best interest in such a way.

Clearly he doesn’t care about the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and our constitutional democracy. Clearly he doesn’t care about real human rights. Clearly he doesn’t have a conscience. Cause if he did, he would stop damaging our democracy and using The Bahamas to unfairly attack and seek to destroy Peter Nygard at all cost on behalf of his client Louis Bacon while lining his pockets with millions in legal fees.