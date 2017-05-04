The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of the Government opposition party (the FNM), and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

Some time back, we covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights. The next major action in this war has involved taking the Government to court. In a series of articles, all will be explained with the details laid out in full.

By P.J. Malone

A weak leader, bereft of ideas, coming into power is the worse thing that could possibly happen to The Bahamas. Should such a leader win the General Elections in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, there is no doubt as to who the real leader of The Bahamas would be and what it would cost the Bahamian people.

In a recent Tribune article, it read, “FREE National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie on Friday denied that former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian was financially backing the opposition party.”

The article was addressing an admission from the Member of Parliament who in recent times had managed to snatch the leadership for the Opposition in the House of Assembly.

The article’s reporter wrote the following:

“He spoke after incumbent Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner, who is now running as an independent in the upcoming general election, admitted that her second bid for the FNM leadership late last year benefitted from the financial resources of Mr Izmirlian.

“Mrs Butler-Turner’s admission sparked questions on social media focusing on the wider issue of campaign finance laws and whether the FNM had also received money from the investor at any time leading up to this election cycle.

“Mr Collie said: “The party doesn’t have anything to do with anything about Loretta. (But) Sarkis Izmirlian is not backing the Free National Movement.”

“Asked if Mr Izmirlian has ever given financially to the party, Mr Collie responded: ‘Not to my knowledge.’”

How easy it would have been for the FNM Chairman to add ‘And Louis Bacon is not backing the Free National Movement either’. But the chairman did not say that.

It is our contention that, if you are being hammered by suggestions that two foreign nationals are funding your party, and that you are really the “Foreign National Movement” and not the Free National Movement, you would want to address these assertions and deny that your campaign is being funded by these two foreign individuals.

But, if you only deny the assertion about one of the two said to be funding your party’s campaign, then we cannot help but come to the conclusion that, by omission, you are admitting that you are in fact funded by the other foreign national.

If that is not the case, then why not take advantage of the opportunity that presented itself to deny both foreign nationals?

Using money from hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon to fund the FNM’s campaign—as has been alleged—is the most dangerous thing for The Bahamas because the FNM has a weak leader—as demonstrated by the successful ‘coup’ against him in the House of Assembly—and the FNM seems bereft of ideas for moving the country forward—as demonstrated by their lack of willingness to present themselves to the Bahamian people for presentations on and discussions of their ideas.

If the FNM is filled with empty vessels, then Louis Bacon would likely have no problem filling them with his ideas, should the FNM win.

What are his ideas going to be based on? Louis Bacon’s best interest of course!

And what is in Louis Bacon’s best interest? He himself repeated this quote from Gone With The Wind—a book he referred to as his “Holy Book”—in a speech to the Audubon Society:

“The land is the only thing in the world worth working for, worth fighting for, worth dying for, because it’s the only thing that lasts.”

So given his stated importance to the idea of land, we can assume that Louis Bacon will attempt to own or control all of the prime land in The Bahamas that he can get his hands on. And we can assume that Louis Bacon will continue to use our resources to attack and destroy fashion mogul Peter Nygard so that he can get his hands on—as has been suggested—what is considered by some to be “the most beautiful piece of paradise in the world” owned by Peter Nygard.

Why are we so convinced that Bacon would be able to control a FNM Government of The Bahamas?

Hubert Minnis couldn’t even hold on to leadership of the few Members of Parliament that he led in the House of Assembly. How can a man who is considered to be utterly unprepared to run a country, who lacks the sustained confidence of his party, and who is said to be funded by money from strong man Louis Bacon, ever resist the influence, the push, the pull of a Louis Bacon directing him on what to do?

He won’t!