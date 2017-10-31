Canadian Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard was a no show in Supreme Court yesterday, for a motion he filed with the Supreme to have Justice Rhonda Bain recuse herself from the ‘Save the Bays’ case

The Judge ordered Mr. Nygard to be present in court to continue with the recusal motions that was filed by his attorneys.

“Your client has an obligation before the court to be present.” Justice Rhonda Bain said to Damian Gomez, QC; Mr. Gomez along with Gia Moxey and Elliott Lockhart, QC who are all representing Nygard.

Primarily speaking on behalf of Mr. Nygard, Mr. Gomez informed the court that he and his colleagues were not aware of Mr. Nygard’s reason for not appearing in court.

According to Save the Bays attorney, Fred Smith, QC, “The recusal motion was scheduled to be heard two weeks ago by the Supreme Court, but had to be adjourned because Mr. Nygard’s counsel applied to withdraw from representing him.” Mr. Smith told the Journal.

As it was disclosed in court and affirmed by Mr. Smith, it was stated that on October 13th, the Fashion Mogul’s counsel, Gia Moxey, Damian Gomez, QC and Elliott Lockhart, QC had applied to withdraw as Mr. Nygard’s counsel; the judge subsequently heard the application and allowed the attorneys to withdraw.

However, on October 27th , Mr. Nygard’s attorneys were re-appointed to defend him, as he told the court that he was not given sufficient notice of the withdraw for him to prepare another legal team to defend his case.

Earlier this year, attorneys for former Prime Minister, Perry G. Christie made the same request on the basis that Justice Rhonda Bain was due to retire as she was reaching her legal age of retirement. Furthermore, Justice Bain had applied for an extension more six months earlier.

Save the Bays lawyer, Fred Smith, QC articulated in court that, “Mr. Nygard is playing Cat and Mouse with the court and he is not showing the court any respect.”

The matter was adjourned until 10:30 this morning where Mr. Nygard is (again) ordered to appear in court before Justice Rhonda Bain.