The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

It appears, already, that the new Administration is faltering. Are they setting themselves up for failure while some line their pockets to the detriment of the country?

You know, people always think they know how to do something better than you can when they are standing on the outside looking in. You can usually hear them around town talking badly about you criticizing how you are going about doing something. Inevitably, they utter the words, “I’m sure I could do a better job.”

Then, when they get the opportunity, their story changes. Their excuses ring loud and clear proclaiming how it’s different for them; it’s more difficult for them; it’s impossible for them to make progress cause you left it in such a poor state for them to deal with.

Well, like the saying goes, be careful what you ask for; you just might get it.

The new Free National Movement (FNM) Government disparaged the previous Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Government, and in some cases, misrepresented the truth on what the PLP Government was doing. Now that the FNM is in power, they are looking for excuses and spitting them out a mile a minute on what’s wrong and all of the challenges they are finding.

Duhhh! Why else would the Bahamian people have elected you if not to fix the supposed PLP-actions you so incessantly denounced and vehemently distorted during the campaign?

What did they think, that governing a country is easy?

Well new Administration, get to work! If you are not up to the task, you never should have applied for the job in the first place. But don’t worry; if you don’t fix the problems you claimed you would be able to fix, you’ll be fired soon enough.

Another thing, it is very disturbing to see that all of your actions to date appear to be far from your proclamation of it being “the people’s time”. From what we have seen of your actions, it appears to be hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon’s time, Save The Bays attorney, Fred Smith’s time, and your new Ministers’ time.

Did you really just make changes in custom’s duty that benefits the businesses of two of your new Ministers? Did you really just reduce Customs duty on Caviar, Shrimp, Salmon, Washer and Dryer parts, and other concessions that benefit the rich within your new Cabinet and without?

Did you really just stop the Appeal on a parliamentary privilege case that will mar our country’s system of governance forever?

A word to the wise:

You have been entrusted with the Bahamian People’s most precious jewel—our country’s wellbeing and prosperity.

You are currently on a fast track to destroying our country’s democracy and wellbeing.

Because, you cannot ensure the wellbeing and prosperity of our nation by acceding to the demands of Louis Bacon and his cohorts.

You cannot ensure the prosperity of our nation by taxing the poor to give to the rich among you.

And you cannot ensure the future of our nation by destroying our children’s birthrights.

If the allegations being made about the new Administration are true concerning customs duty especially, it is totally shocking.

Mr. Prime Minister, we hope that it’s simply a matter of your Ministers taking advantage and doing these things behind your back. That’s not a good thing. But at least if this is the case, you can act to do something about it and demonstrate that it really is “the people’s time”.

It is time sir, to do something, produce something be known for something. You were elected to govern. So it is time to govern.