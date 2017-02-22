By P.J. Malone

The information that follows reveals the details of the filings for the Racketeering case that involves hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon: The information is quoted directly from the Civil Action case filing: United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida Case Number: 0:17-cv-60027-UU.

6. Defendants and others, who are persons associated with or employed by the enterprise described below, conducted and participated in the affairs of that enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity in violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (“RICO”),18 USC § 1962(c), thereby causing injury to plaintiffs’ business and property.

7. This court has subject matter jurisdiction over this action pursuant to 28 USC § 1331, because plaintiffs bring claims under the laws of the United States, specifically, 18 USC § 1964(c), providing that any person injured in his business or property by reason of 18 USC § 1962 may sue therefore in any appropriate United States District Court.

8. This action may be brought in this judicial district pursuant to18 USC § 1965(a) and 28 USC § 1391(b), because defendants John Di Paolo and D&R reside and transact their affairs in this district and a substantial part of the events giving rise to the claims herein occurred in this district.

Details From the Racketeering Case Filed Accusing Bacon