The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

Hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and his organization, Save The Bays, were using fashion mogul Peter Nygard as a pawn to launch vicious attacks against the Progressive Liberal Party Government—to get rid of the Christie Administration. Concomitantly, Louis Bacon and Save The Bays were using attacks against the Progressive Liberal Party Government as a pawn to impede Mr. Nygard’s efforts to rebuild his home—to help Bacon get rid of Mr. Nygard.

The proof in this pudding is to see what they do next now that the Christie Administration has been decimated at the polls.

After the fire that destroyed Mr. Nygard’s home, Bacon and Save The Bays must have known that the Christie Administration was minded to give Mr. Nygard the approvals to rebuild his home, as the Government would do for any citizen or resident in The Bahamas who experienced a fire. So Bacon and Save The Bays used their wealth and all the ammunition at their disposal to castigate Mr. Nygard.

They went to extremes to ensure that Peter Nygard didn’t get to rebuild his home because of their funder Louis Bacon’s long held enmity against his neighbour, Peter Nygard.

Through their vast public relations campaigns, they succeeded in helping to poison the minds of the people against the Progressive Liberal Party, as they launched judicial review proceedings against the former Prime Minister Perry Christie, his Deputy, Brave Davis, the former Attorney General, and former Minister Glennis Hanna-Martin.

Will Save The Bays—who filed judicial review proceedings against the Christie Administration 4 years ago as the Coalition to Protect Clifton—try to continue with their judicial review cases?

We don’t know if they can legally. However, if they attempt to, here’s what it says: It says that they are still determined to go after Peter Nygard. Remember, they strangely named Peter Nygard as a party in their judicial review cases.

Why is this strange? Because a judicial review, by it’s very nature, is a review of governmental decisions. Peter Nygard is not a member of any Government in the Bahamas—unless he was secretly hired and nobody except Save The Bays knows about it—and Peter Nygard could not give himself permission to do anything.

Save The Bays is not likely able to continue the judicial reviews because those Government officials named as parties are no longer Government department representatives. And, you can’t have a judicial review against private citizens and that’s what they would be left with.

If they attempt to continue with the judicial review cases, it will reveal to the Bahamian public the truth—that is that their sole purpose was to attack Peter Nygard.

Bacon and Save The Bays’ dilemma is who will they use now to get at Peter Nygard?

If they stop the judicial review cases, how do they destroy their number one nemesis?

You see, they can’t stop now. Haven’t you noticed? Louis Bacon and Save The Bays will go to any extreme to win.

Save The Bays associates already threatened to sue the new Government if they don’t get their way in another matter. So I suspect, if Louis Bacon and Save The Bays can’t get the new Government to deny Mr. Nygard permission to rebuild his home, then they will threaten to sue the new Government as well.

Will this madness of Save The Bays ever stop?

Mr. Nygard deserves to have his applications properly and fairly dealt with, as would any Bahamian and resident.

The good news is the Bahamian people know justice when they see it and when they hear it.