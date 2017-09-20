The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

Continuous Attempts To Muzzle The Press

By P.J. Malone

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” Martin Luther King, Jr.

This battle in the heart of Clifton launched by hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon and Save The Bays—the so-called environmental group—against fashion mogul Peter Nygard has seen a number of casualties in terms of individuals and organizations sued by lawyers working on behalf of Bacon and Save The Bays.

Even now there are matters outstanding in the courts against any and everybody who has criticized Bacon and Save The Bays in some way; some of these court cases go as far back as 2013.

In fact, practically everyone in media, with the exception of the Tribune, has been sued by Graham Thompson and Associates (or Graham Thompson Attorneys as they are now called) on behalf of Louis Bacon.

But why the exception? Why is the Tribune the only media company not sued by Fred Smith, Graham Thompson or any other Bacon attorney? I think one need only read any article written concerning Louis Bacon or Peter Nygard published in the Tribune to discover the answer.

In the mean time, most of the media have been muzzled as a result of the conniving of Fred Smith, Louis Bacon and Save The Bays.

Since the Nassau Guardian issued that very strange apology some time back, they won’t even mention Bacon’s name. At the same time, it’s important to note that an Administrator for the guardian is the spouse of an attorney from Bostwick and Bostwick, the law firm currently taking legal action against a media company on behalf of Louis Bacon. That fact may also speak to this issue.

While the worldwide idea of ‘Freedom of the Press’ was meant to protect against a government’s interference with the media’s right to criticize and publish opinions, it certainly should extend to protection from organizations and individuals being called out for wrongdoing.

It’s a matter of principle for the media to speak out and not allow misconduct to stand without addressing it.

We should not allow anyone to muzzle the media and prevent them from speaking out on pertinent issues. The Clifton Review certainly will not be muzzled despite constant threats of lawsuits and even threats of harm.

The Clifton Review column became necessary and continues to be necessary to shed a light on their dark corners so that the public will always be aware of what they are doing. Even if it is the lone ‘voice crying in the wilderness’ it must! It must continue to do so, to question any attempts to subvert proper Government functioning, to question any attempts to silence those that call attention to their improper behavior, and most especially, to question any attempts to ruin our democracy.

To those media companies and individuals who remain silent or have acquiesced to the pressure brought to bear, know that: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” as so eloquently stated by Martin Luther King Jr.

Your right as media is a precious one in our democracy. The Bahamas is not subjected to kidnapping, torturing, and killing of journalists. So it should be a lot easier to do what is right by the citizens of The Bahamas. Speak out against those wanting to control your voice.

Media of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas have a responsibility to its citizens to speak out when necessary and not allow anyone to bully them into silence.

Always remember, you speak for the people.