The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

You know, this whole Save The Bays business is very fishy: From the way they established themselves (as a United States Treasury 501(c)3) while operating in The Bahamas, the way they engaged in activities contravening US Treasury regulations, the way they targeted and unjustly attacked individuals they deem to be enemies, all the way to their funding source in the millions.

Add it all together and things just don’t seem right with this organization of individuals that allow themselves to be led down the garden path by attorney Fred Smith.

Now their preferred Government is in power, their preferred candidates are in charge of departments they seek to influence, and it all seems very, very shady.

The other day, attorney Wayne Munroe questioned the lack of transparency of new Government Ministers associated with Save The Bays. With respect to the attorney’s sentiment, the Tribune wrote the following:

“The QC said the Free National Movement’s transparency pledge necessitated a public disclosure of whether any Cabinet minister benefitted from contributions from the group [Save The Bays], and if so, to explain the nature of the contribution and whether it constituted a conflict of interest.”

But that’s the wrong question.

The question is not whether or not Marathon MP and Minister of Environment, Romauld Ferreira, received any funding or financial support from Save The Bays—they are too smart for that; as much as we have discussed it, they now know that they will be contravening United States Treasury rules to give money to any particular candidate; nevertheless, to answer that question, of course not.

The real question that needs to be asked is whether or not former Save The Bays Director and Minister of Environment, Romauld Ferreira, received any financial support from hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon or associates of Save The Bays.

Mr. Ferreira Stepping down from being a Save The Bays director to avoid a conflict of interest with the Government isn’t good enough. Unless you are an alien being or something of the sort, of course you are going to be influenced by your human emotions and make decisions based on what your organization, Save The Bays, would regard as favorable. Mr. Ferreira is human, presumably, isn’t he?

How can you place someone, who is party to (who had a personal interest in) the judicial review court cases going against the Government, in charge of defending the Government against the charges in the judicial review cases? That’s like putting the fox in charge of guarding the hen house!

In response to attorney Wayne Munroe’s concerns about conflict of interest, Fred Smith responded with this as quoted in another Tribune article:

“On behalf of Save The Bays, I categorically deny that Save The Bays has made any political donations to anybody and it is a political mischief on behalf of Mr Munroe to say such things when he knows it to be otherwise. Save The Bays is a non-partisan organisation that promotes reform in society and is in no way affiliated with any political party.”

Really, Fred Smith?!

Fred Smith is also quoted as saying, “There is therefore nothing for Save The Bays or the FNM party to explain to the public, except to make the record clear that there were no political contributions to the FNM party or any candidate.”

Nothing to explain, ay. But then, the Tribune reported this:

“At the time, State Minister for the Public Service and National Insurance Brensil Rolle, then acting FNM chairman, said he was unsure whether the party had received money from the environmental lobby group but noted the party did receive a donation from the law firm of one of its top directors, Callenders & Co.”

Fred Smith is a Managing Partner at Callenders & Co. Fred Smith represents Save The Bays. Ergo, is it not in Callenders best interest to donate to the political party that they believe can best help their client/s?

Besides, how do we know that the money actually came from Callenders & Co. and didn’t come from a Callenders & Co. client account—a client account like hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon’s?

Conflict of interest ‘gone to bed’!