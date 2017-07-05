The Clifton Review

By P.J. Malone

It takes a special kind of person to keep giving to a country with a system that hasn’t been working for him.

It is easy to be generous and give of yourself when you feel like you have gotten so much already. In such circumstances, your giving becomes a sort of payback, a sort of “thanks!”.

But imagine a situation where an individual has been unfairly treated, even abused, and that individual still finds a way to give of himself, to give back.

What kind of heart does that take?

Well, fashion mogul Peter Nygard has that kind of heart. Despite being unfairly treated and not being allowed to rebuild his home for seven years now—a dream home that was mysteriously burned down—he still finds it in his heart to give back.

Imagine that.

Peter Nygard’s latest philanthropic project involves helping Bahamians avoid the onset of chronic non-communicable diseases. It is said that hypertension and diabetes are the biggest challenges to the health of Bahamians.

So, Peter Nygard has launched a program that his daughter, Bianca Nygard, coordinates that focuses on health education to increase awareness and prevent these health challenges through diet, exercise and healthy lifestyle practices.

Their program is heard weekly on JCN and involves discussions with doctors, nurses, dieticians, fitness instructors and others all focused on helping Bahamians to lead more healthy, stress free, and fulfilling lives.

Add this new form of giving to Peter Nygard’s long list of giving to Bahamians. Bahamians like the late Gus Winston Cooper, Carlos Mackey, the Golden Girls athletes, Boxer Taureano Johnson, the Bahamas Olympic teams, the Stapledon School for special needs children, the many youth groups he sponsors on Nygard Cay, and the numerous regattas and community events he gives to.

I ask again, where is hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon’s list of giving? So far we know of his giving to Save The Bays, which they use to fight Bacon’s vicious battle against Peter Nygard and the former Progressive Liberal Party Government. We have also heard accusations that Louis Bacon gave to several Free National Movement candidates from the last election cycle, candidates who are all now Ministers in the new Minnis Administration.

So, in essence, Louis Bacon hasn’t given anything to Bahamians. In fact, he has cost Bahamians millions in tax dollars so that he could launch his malicious attacks against those he opposes abusing our court system in the process.

Given that, you would think Louis Bacon would feel some sort of obligation to spend some of his billions giving back to the Bahamian people.

The fact that he doesn’t tells you exactly what kind of heart he has. The fact that he launches scurrilous attacks on undeserving individuals tells you exactly what kind of heart he has. And the fact that he feels no compunction to give back tells you exactly what kind of heart he has.

Black!

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis, if you are the real McCoy, if you really are a fair man, if you really believe it’s the people’s time, then you would ensure that things are made right. You would ensure that an individual, who demonstrates his love and dedication to the Bahamian people, is a man deserving of your actions to make things right by him.

If, instead, you judge this man by Louis Bacon’s diabolical standards, then we will know that you yourself are a charlatan and not really for the Bahamian people. Because, Mr. Prime Minister, Peter Nygard’s actions as a man for the Bahamian people speak for themselves and make him worthy of your just actions—that is, if it really is “the Bahamian people’s time”.