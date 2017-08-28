The Clifton Review

By P.J. Malone

Somebody has to!

Save The Bays’ operatives have engaged in a series of actions that paint an alarming picture, most especially in recent times with their refusal to cooperate with the Bahamas Registrar General’s Department. On top of that, it appears they have broken United States Treasury regulations.

The United States Treasury Department’s Internal Revenue Service specifically mandates the following for all of its nonprofit organizations that have sought 501(c)(3) status, which Save The Bays sought and achieved:

“A section 501(c)(3) organization must not be organized or operated for the benefit of private interests, such as the creator or the creator’s family, shareholders of the organization, other designated individuals, or persons controlled directly or indirectly by such private interests. No part of the net earnings of a section 501(c)(3) organization may inure to the benefit of any private shareholder or individual. A private shareholder or individual is a person having a personal and private interest in the activities of the organization.” (Inure—take effect; becoming beneficial or advantageous.)

So the question is, has Save The Bays broken this United States Treasury Department regulation?

Maybe Save The Bays doesn’t make any money from its operational activities; and maybe it doesn’t seek to gain money from its operations; however, a powerful argument can be made that Save The Bays has had a perverse and lopsided focus on one individual—fashion mogul Peter Nygard—with circumstances and actions that make a strong case for ‘inurement’ for one of its cofounders.

There may not have been any financial benefits to directors, officers or members of Save The Bays resulting from operational activities. But, let’s look at the other factors that surely represent being “organized or operated for the benefit of private interests”.

Here are some undeniable facts that contribute to this argument:

Fact: Hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon is in a bitter dispute with Peter Nygard that began on a small scale but has escalated to epic proportions.

Fact: Louis Bacon is one of the cofounders of Save The Bays and is its chief funder.

Timing

It is also true that Save The Bays was formed after the recorded efforts of the Lyford Cay executive and her cohorts failed to destroy Peter Nygard, which court documents revealed she was also trying to do to assist Louis Bacon. Following the exposure of their plotting and failed attempts, Louis Bacon helped to create Save The Bays.

Funding

It is also true—as admitted by Save The Bays attorney and Director Fred Smith—that Louis Bacon is the chief funder for Save The Bays: the question is why is Bacon the main funder for Save The Bays? Why is it necessary to give millions to Save The Bays as has been reported? Why has millions been used to attack Peter Nygard?

Targets

It is also true that Peter Nygard has been the only individual attacked by Save The Bays for doing the same things—even to a lesser degree than—Fred Smith has done, Louis Bacon has done, and the Lyford Cay company has done.

If Nygard’s only ‘so-called crime’ is building a groyne a third of the size of Fred Smith’s, if Nygard’s only ‘so-called crime’ is dredging (clearing) sand from his own marina, just like the Lyford Cay company does from the Jaws Beach channel every year, and if Nygard’s only ‘so-called crime’ was clearing sand and not excavating the seabed like Louis Bacon did without permits, why in the world is Peter Nygard the only person being maliciously targeted?

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

Inurement!