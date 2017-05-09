The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of the Government opposition party (the FNM), and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

Some time back, we covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights. The next major action in this war has involved taking the Government to court. In a series of articles, all will be explained with the details laid out in full.

By P.J. Malone

A win for the Free National Movement (FNM) political party in The Bahamas is a win for an ostensibly greedy foreign national and a demonstrably unhinged fanatic.

On a Love 97 radio show, Minister Fred Mitchell stated that Fred Smith, attorney and Director for Save The Bays, accused our Government of “conducting Auschwitz at the Detention Center”. Additionally, there are pictures that were taken of Fred Smith in a recent march in The Bahamas holding up a sign with a swastika symbol in the Nazi colors.

First, here’s a reminder of history to understand the depth of disrespect such words and acts conveyed in light of a most horrific experience for Jews, Gypsies and others.

Auschwitz was a concentration camp set up in the early 1940s by the Nazi regime in Germany. As you are aware, Jews and others were held as prisoners in concentration camps during World War II. Auschwitz was called “a killing center”.

The Adolf Hitler Nazi regime cruelly exterminated Jews at these concentration camps by crowding them into gas chambers and gassing them to death. The Nazis performed barbaric medical experiments on prisoners and killed some of the children by throwing them into ovens.

Approximately six million Jews from various European countries were murdered during the Holocaust.

Given the occurrence of these horrific events in our world history, it is understandable why Jews are offended by anyone holding up a Swastika, which was the symbol of the Nazis—a most brutal, tyrannical and evil regime.

Yet, Fred Smith thought nothing of marching the streets of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas holding up such an abominable sign in an effort to demean our Government.

Besides the fact that it is totally despicable and offensive to make false comparisons to such horrific acts, it is totally preposterous to accuse our Government of gassing prisoners—“conducting Auschwitz” at the Detention Center.

You would have to be totally unhinged to march up and down the Bahamian streets holding up a sign with a swastika, and likening our Government to Nazis, who had a dictator as a leader, who murdered millions during their fight to take over other countries, and who barbarically exterminated six millions Jews.

Now, not only has this unhinged fanatic announced his financial support for the FNM in Wednesday’s General Election, it is said that money from his client and chief funder for Save The Bays, hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, is funding several candidates for the Free National Movement political party in The Bahamas.

Louis Bacon has opined that land is worth fighting for. Since he owns six combined estates on the southwestern tip of Lyford Cay, and fashion mogul Peter Nygard is the only thing standing in the way of Louis Bacon owning the entire southwestern peninsula of Lyford Cay, we can only surmise that Bacon’s fight with Peter Nygard is related to his desire for Nygard’s land.

The reality is, should the FNM party win the General Election on Wednesday, we will have a weak leader at the helm. Who will really lead? Follow the facts. The facts speak for themselves.

Do we want a greedy foreign national and a demonstrable unhinged fanatic holding the reigns of power in the Bahamas?

It’s not like Louis Bacon has a track record of donating to various programs in the Bahamas giving to those in need and helping the Bahamian people. On the contrary: Louis Bacon has a track record of looking out for Louis Bacon, of using Save The Bays to file countless judicial reviews against the Government, of launching countless nefarious attacks against Peter Nygard, and of simply running roughshod over The Bahamas.

Bahamians have already paid millions in judges’ salaries and court clerks for the fulfillment of Bacon’s personal agenda.

Are you prepared to allow Louis Bacon to have even more power in The Bahamas than his millions have brought him thus far?

Tell Louis Bacon, “Not on our watch!”