Bahamasair is offering services into Treasure Cay Abaco to assist residents looking to evacuate the island.

The $150 discount deal that Bahamasair implemented before Hurricane Dorian is still available.

However, Bahamasair Managing Director Tracey Cooper said persons who may not have the funds would still be able to evacuate the island on Bahamasair.

“As indicated though, for those who may not be able to have the means for those ticket prices, the government has provided the means by which persons can sign up and provide airfare free of charge to come in to or get out of Abaco,” Mr. Cooper said.

While persons in Abaco may not have resources to make their own flight reservations, Mr. Cooper is advising persons to get to the airport as Bahamasair workers have to manually make reservations.

However, he said, persons will be accepted based on their need.

“For the flights today we had to put Bahamasair staff to go down to Abaco and to provide a manual means of which to facilitate passengers,” Mr. Cooper explained.

“So this is coming back to pen and paper. It will be first come, first serve unless you have a reservation on the flight.

“Even for our walk up passengers we have a prioritization process. Obviously, for those that are in dire need of heath or maybe ill, we will facilitate them first.”

As for Grand Bahama, a contingency plan for is in place.

“We have the city ticket office which we expect to operate from and this is on the Mall Drive in Freeport and we will facilitate a staging area there because there is nothing at the airport,” he said.

“So we will have to provide for persons to be checked in and we’re looking to provide a busing means to take them from that staging area to the airport and that is our contingency plan for the time being.”

To those persons who may not have the funds to afford a flight from Abaco, Mr. Cooper assured that no one will be turned away if there are available seats on the aircraft.

