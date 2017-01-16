By P.J. Malone

After reading the court documents of Save The Bays’ lawsuit against fashion mogul Peter Nygard and Nygard’s submitted evidence against Save The Bays (STB), Fred Smith—STB’s Director and attorney—hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, and others, I was shocked by the details of the case.

Can you imagine living your life trying to ‘mind your own business’, but being constantly attacked by your number 1 detractor? Imagine what it would be like to watch such a ‘hater’ make up stuff about you and succeed at convincing everyone that you are some evil person, when it is your hater who is engaged in the most diabolical acts.

Can you ‘walk a mile in Nygard’s shoe’ and imagine what it would be like to be persecuted in such a way? If you doubt his level of persecution, go read the court documents, which are public. Especially pay attention to the tape-recorded meetings of Bobo and Toggie and their statements about allegedly getting paid to give statements against Peter Nygard.

What’s disappointing is that members of the Opposition and Save The Bays’ favorite mouthpiece (a certain news outlet) were a part of the persecution.

I always wondered how the Save The Bays’ associates could get away with falsely accusing a man of a murder plot and attempting to destroy his reputation.

Now I see that some action has been taken to address this.

Recently, Mr. Nygard sued the investigator and his agency who is accused of being the organizer of a racketeering ring involving hedge-fund billionaire Louis Bacon, Bobo, Toggie, and others, against Peter Nygard. (See United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida Case Number: 0:17-cv-60027-UU)

Racketeering is defined by LegalDictionary.net as “The practice of engaging in a “racket,” in which the organization extorts others, or otherwise creates problems, for the purpose of solving those problems for a fee or other benefit.”

It involves a group of individuals organizing to engage in illegal activities.

In the lawsuit brought against the Investigator, John DiPaolo, it says the “associates of the enterprise include, but are not limited to:

(a) Louis Bacon, a resident of New York, New York. Mr. Bacon is the Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer of Moore Capital Management, a private investment management firm headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in London and Hong Kong;

(b) Livingston Bullard (aka”Toggie”), a resident of the Bahamas;

(c) Wisler Davilma (aka”Bobo”), a resident of the Bahamas;

(d) Tazhmoye Lacey-Ann Cummings;

(e) Samantha Storr; and

(f) Philincia Cleare.”

The court document states: “The racketeering activity carried out by the above-referenced enterprise consists of:

“(1) offers and agreements to confer benefits upon witnesses or persons about to be called as witnesses in an action upon an agreement or understanding that the testimony of such witnesses would thereby be influenced in violation of laws against perjury and bribery of witnesses, including New York Penal Law § 215, a felony punishable by imprisonment of more than one year; and

“(2) transfer of funds from a place in the United States to a place outside the United States with the intent to promote perjury and other serious crimes, in violation of 18USC § 1956(a)(2)(A) and §1956(c)(7)(B)(vi).”

Additionally it reads,

“The pattern of activity is offering to pay, agreeing to pay, and paying witnesses, in connection with testimony or prospective testimony, including Mr. Bullard and Mr. Davilma.

“The predicate acts are at least two payments each made to Mr. Bullard and Mr. Davilma, beginning no later than February 19, 2015. The total amount of the payments was substantial, believed to be between $3 and $5 million.

The Civil Action court document alleges the following:

“The source of the payments is believed to be Louis Bacon or entities controlled by him inside the United States.”

As to Bobo and Toggie’s payments, court documents suggest the following of the investigator: “Mr. DiPaolo offered and agreed to pay Mr. Bullard and Mr. Davilma between $3 million and $5 million, and personally paid them $50,000 in connection with testimony and/or prospective testimony to be used against plaintiffs”, plaintiffs being Peter J. Nygard, Nygard International Partnership, and Nygard, Inc.

It also alleges, “Ms. Cummings, Ms. Storr, and Ms. Cleare are receiving money and other benefits in exchange for providing false testimony to be used against plaintiffs.”

The court document outlines additional details explaining an instance when Ms. Cummings purportedly demanded $800,000 from Mr. Nygard not to participate in the racketeering “enterprise”. According to the details that quotes her handwritten statement, she was being offered, by “a person identified as Louis Bacon’s lawyer” compensation for flying to California to allegedly give information on a “human trafficking case they were building.”

We have heard before that girls were being solicited to give false testimony against Mr. Nygard so his opponents could build a human trafficking case. Will the malicious acts never cease?

It was also suggested that if Ms. Cummings liked California, she would supposedly be assisted in getting residency, an apartment, and a monthly allowance—enough for shopping and all of her expenses.

Lots of people may have thought Bobo and Toggie had a great payday with all of the money they were rumored to have collected from their alleged misdeeds; however, if proven true, I guess we are all now witnessing the proof of the old adage, “crime doesn’t pay”.

Bobo and Toggie and the young ladies are now faced with having to ‘pay the piper’ as another saying goes.

It’s about time all of the individuals involved are made to pay for their diabolical acts.

Hang tight. We’ll discuss more details in an upcoming Clifton Review