The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a tri-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

What did the new Attorney General and the Minnis Administration expect when they dropped the appeal leaving the constitutional crisis unresolved?

One of the first things the Free National Movement Government did when they came to power in May of this year was to drop the appeal in the most important case of our nation’s history. The new Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas allowed Save The Bays, an organization operating in The Bahamas with United States Treasury 501(c)(3) status, to dictate that their ‘deemed-public’ financial information cannot be discussed under parliamentary privilege, and thereby creating a constitutional crisis in our country.

Goodness knows how many other countries are ridiculing The Bahamas for its Government stopping the appeal process on a matter that upended our parliamentary constitutional practices.

Now, the Attorney General has a nerve to be surprised by Fred Smith acting as if they won, which they did since The Bahamas Government handed them the victory once they dropped the appeal, and asking to be paid their exorbitant fees.

Well, if you were foolish enough to drop the appeal, live with the consequences. Except, there is one problem with this: The Bahamian taxpayer is the one to deal with the consequences and pay the price of such a dumb move.

The Attorney General dropped the appeal in the parliamentary privilege court case and gave Save The Bays and Fred Smith all of this power to now turn around and demand almost a million dollars in attorney fees. The Attorney General is saying that those fees will have to be reduced, but that’s not the way it works, is it?

Once you lose, and the court says you have to pay the other side’s fees, you have to pay. What grounds does the Attorney General have for not paying what Fred Smith is demanding? Is Fred Smith going to listen to him and not charge the full amount because the new Government appeased him by dropping the appeal?

In a Nassau Guardian article discussing the matter, it stated, “the court granted STB a permanent injunction prohibiting the then education minister from disclosing or publishing any private information belonging to the group without its consent.”

When will they get that Save The Bays is a United States Treasury 501(c)(3) organization. It has no private information!

Save The Bays has bamboozled everybody. It is a pseudo environmental group funded mainly by hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon. Save The Bays’ sole purpose in life seems to be to destroy fashion mogul Peter Nygard and tangentially the Progressive Liberal Party Government, at all cost.

They’ve put a check mark next to the box of ‘getting rid of the Progressive Liberal Party Government’. They leave no stones unturned with their efforts to annihilate Peter Nygard.

Now the new Government has gotten rid of several cases against Save The Bays. Obviously, they did not think of the consequences of dropping the appeal in the parliamentary privilege case. They should have thought about the consequences and the cost. Appeasing save the bays is costing Bahamians almost a million dollars and Save The Bays thinks nothing of demanding it from their new favorite Government.

My grandmother always said, ‘when you lie down with dogs you get fleas’.

The Bahamian people did not elect the Free National Movement political party to give the Bahamian people fleas. But unfortunately, it is too late.

In this matter, the Bahamian people are the biggest loser—a million times the biggest loser.