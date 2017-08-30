The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

Recent actions have caused us to pause to ask: Have we as a society in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas ceded control to Save The Bays? Are we on the precipice of anarchy? If we were to take an honest look at Save The Bays, the answer should frighten all of us.

Save The Bays was formed as a supposed environmental advocacy group. But, while their daily operations may have some environmental focus, they appear to have a rogue Director creating havoc in The Bahamas.

Think about it. Here is a group that claims to be about environmental protection; yet, their own directors are guilty of the supposed sins they vehemently attack only one individual for, and that’s not the only thing:

They have obstructed governmental functioning on any decisions they feel are not the right decisions, thwarting the will of the Bahamian people to have their duly elected government administer the country’s affairs;

They have demonstrated their willingness to do the personal bidding of their chief funder hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon and viciously and unjustly attack his most ardent enemy;

They use threats of a lawsuit as a weapon to silence the press, and in some cases have succeeded;

They have filed countless bogus cases before the courts against people they oppose;

They have demonstrated a refusal to abide by United States Treasury regulations for all 501(c)(3) organizations, for which they applied and received 501(c)(3) status in the United States;

They have created a near constitutional crisis over information that is supposed to be public and sought to smear the name of The Bahamas among international agencies;

And in their latest move, they have refused to abide by a Bahamas governmental agency’s oversight requests in its efforts to hold all nonprofit organizations operating in The Bahamas accountable, and to ensure that they are operating as they should; Save The Bays has instead filed a lawsuit against the Government to be able to hide their ‘deemed pubic’ records from The Bahamian people.

Anarchy afoot!

The dictionary describes anarchy as “lack of obedience to an authority” and “political and social disorder due to the absence of governmental control”.

Well isn’t this what is going on here? Haven’t they sought to control the Government of The Bahamas? Haven’t they refused to obey governmental authority?

For years Save The Bays attorney and Director, Fred Smith has filed lawsuits against the Bahamas Government on any decision they have disagreed with; and it is clear that they feel like the laws of The Bahamas don’t apply to them in their refusal to comply with the Registrar General’s Department’s mandated requests for documents.

Who are we that we have allowed them to operate this way in our country?

Why do we allow them to get away with all of this?

What are we, wimps?

It is a slippery slope that we are on. Save The Bays has been trying to control the functioning of our Government for years. They want to decide what happens and what doesn’t happen. They want to decide who it happens for and who it doesn’t happen for.

They have abused the courts and spent millions of dollars in various ways to try to gain that control.

What’s next? Who’s next?

Remember, the Commonwealth of The Bahamas belongs to the Bahamian people not Save The Bays. If you don’t put a stop to it, no one will.