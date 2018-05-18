The Chairperson for Abaco’s Shanty Town Committee reports that they have discovered new shanty towns in “Hope Town or Elbow Cay”.

As the government tries to combat the development of these communities, shanty town committees are trying to gather information on these various areas throughout the country.

Abaco’s committee is now at the stage of finalizing assessment tools to indicate who is living in these communities.

Ms. Duncombe said, “we have so far met with the North Abaco pastors because before we go in to the community, we want to talk and have a dialogue with the stake holders. That would include representatives of the Abaco Christian Council. We’ve already had a conversation with them to explain to them what it is the government is attempting to do – what the objective is.”

The committee intends to also speak with the pastors in these shanty towns to conduct the same dialogue this Friday.

She added, “If you’re going to construct, you’re going to have plans drawn. Those plans have to be submitted before town planning. Those plans have to be discussed. They have to be approved, and once they have been approved and once they are up to code, then you are given the authority to go and pay for your building permit. That is the way it is done.

“What we’re saying is that this is the way how Bahamians live. This is how we follow the ruled when it comes to building structures, and so we want you to do the same as we do.” She said.

The Journal News Team had an opportunity to visit “The Mudd”, perhaps the main area of concern on the island.

The team met residents pleading to keep their power on, as reporters to a look at a generator reportedly providing electricity to hundreds of homes in the area for $40 from sunrise to sunset.

Some residents expressed concerns of not having a roof over their heads if the government demolishes the community.

Ms. Duncombe said that the concern of many Abaconians is the health and safety hazards that these communities present to the wider community.