Thirty–one year-old, Adnado Major of Dundas Town, Abaco, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt yesterday, for the murder of 23-year-old, New Providence resident, Perez Dames.

It is alleged that the accused, on April 27, in Marsh Harbour Abaco, by means of unlawful harm, intentionally caused the death of Dames.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, police were called to the area of Charles Sawyer Highway, where they discovered Dames’ lifeless body, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The body was examined by a doctor at the scene and pronounced dead.

Major was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to The Bahamas Department of Corrections until July 3, 2018.