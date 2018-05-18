Unity is the name of the game in Abaco for the country’s 45th independence day celebration as a committee of devoted Abaconians plan to involve every nook and cranny of the island under the theme “Celebrate Bahamas: We’ve come this far by faith.”

Senior Deputy Family Island Administrator for Central Abaco Maxine Duncombe said, “we came up with a schedule of events for Abaco and one of the events is going to be a national, local essay competition under the theme “Celebrate Bahamas: We’ve come this far by faith”. We’re looking at students from the primary schools as well as junior and secondary high school.”

She adde,” for those persons who are interested in this event, the deadline for the national essay competition is May 31st and for the local deadline, it is June 10th.”

She also indicated that trophies and cash prizes will be rewarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd winners of the competition.

The committee expects festivities to kick off on July 6th in South Abaco.

They also intend to move the flag through each district of the island ending with an official launch in Sandy Point.

Ms. Duncombe added, “that flag, once it reaches Sandy Point, we want it to travel back to Central Abaco so that it is hoisted on July 9th because it will represent to us a symbol of unity for having an all island celebration.”

National Pride Day will also kick off on the 6th followed by the Cooper’s Town Festival on July 7th while a church service is scheduled to take place in the settlement on July 8th.

The committee also plans for a massive family fun day on Independence Day calling for the island’s best gospel choirs to perform.

South Abaco’s Administrator from the Department of Local Government Donald Rolle also shared his hopes for the upcoming celebration.

He said, “we’re looking forward to bringing our people out in great numbers where Central and North will move to South Abaco and where there is activities in Central, we all will come to Central and if there is an activity in North, we all will move to North.”

Mr. Rolle also called for all Abaconians to support each other saying that attempts to unite the islands have “fallen by the wayside” for too long.