The Clifton Review

The Clifton Review is a bi-weekly column that examines the question of the Clifton project along with the evolution of the war between two billionaires, the links to unsavory characters, the use of the courts for personal agendas, the involvement of a political party, and the attacks on the Government of The Bahamas.

We covered the start of this war with articles describing the battle over easement rights, the mysterious burning of a home, the blocks to rebuilding, and countless questionable court filings. This series of articles asks the needed questions and presents the arguments in full.

By P.J. Malone

What kind of society allows nonprofit organizations to operate without accountability to its donors or the people it seeks to serve? A society filled with very unwise people!

Much has been said about the Registrar General’s Department seeking to review records of all nonprofits in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in the Department’s efforts to comply with new legislation enacted to meet international standards.

Think about what these people making ‘noise in the market’ are objecting to:

They are objecting to regulating organizations that seek funding from outside parties and individuals. They are objecting to the need to have organizations always be accountable for actions that are impacting the public in a major way. They are objecting to Government agencies managing the country in a way that is wise and in the best interest of the Bahamian people. They are objecting to a system of checks and balances that seeks to prevent illegal activities and compliance with international standards. They are objecting to having proper review and accountability systems in place like the United States of America and other first world countries. They are objecting to a review of how Bahamian hard earned dollars that are donated to these organizations are being used. They are objecting to the idea that every donor and Bahamian has a right to know if these organizations are what they say they are. They are objecting to transparency, plain and simple.

Instead, these individuals objecting are wanting to allow these nonprofit organizations to have unfettered rights to do as they please, and the best interest of Bahamians be damned.

As it stands, these nonprofit organizations have been given power in our society to operate willy-nilly with no accountability to anyone. Worse, when a questionable character is allowed to run the show, chaos ensues. Look at Save The Bays as an example:

Many people thought they had good intentions and were on the right track with what they were seeking to do initially. But with closer examination, we see a rogue director running the show and creating havoc in our society.

Years after their formation, we are discovering that not only has millions of dollars run through this organization with few environmental projects to show for it, but the chief donor is hedge-fund billionaire Louis Moore Bacon, and almost all of Save The Bays’ actions have been directed against anyone deemed ‘Louis Bacon’s enemy’.

We have seen hypocritical and unjust attacks against fashion mogul Peter Nygard when Mr. Nygard’s actions were no different than Save The Bays’ Director, Fred Smith himself, no different than Save The Bays’ chief funder, Louis Bacon himself, as well as no different from the Lyford Cay Association’s actions.

Does this not bear further investigation? Are we not entitled to find out what this organization is really about and why they have focused their efforts against one individual?

Isn’t it a fair question to ask why millions are passing through their accounts?

Do we not deserve to address the fact that they are using our court system with countless spurious cases that are costing Bahamians millions of dollars?

If they have done nothing wrong, if they are doing nothing wrong, then what do they have to hide?

What people need to understand is that a State is obliged to protect its citizens in every way possible, but most especially from nonprofits who may be fraudulently begging for donations from its citizens, and from those organizations who are ill intentioned. Pretend organizations, like Save The Bays, are no exception.

We must demand accountability from them all.